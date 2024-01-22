Towering Sole Mates

The Leg-lengthening heels of 2024 are not mere accessories; they are a movement, a stride towards embracing individuality, and a testament to the belief that the sky’s the limit. In fashion-forward urban cities known for their towering skyline, it’s only fitting that its fashion reflects the same upward trajectory. As we step into 2024 with confidence, it’s time to up the game with heels that elevate both your height and your style.As the high-heel trend gains momentum globally, glam divas are happily gracing red carpet dos, sidewalks, and social media platforms showcasing their leg-lengthening heels with pride. From fashion icons like Taylor Swift, Kate Moss, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Camille Razat and more, celebrities are going gaga over comfy high heels from brands like Aquazzura, Sole Bliss and Roger Vivier. In a recent interview, actress Helen Mirren declared that she is “in love” with British luxury footwear brand Sole Bliss, famous for styling names like Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Drew Barrymore, and Queen Camilla. Since 2017, the footwear brand that started with the intention of making shoes for stylish women afflicted by bunions and other foot conditions has gained a loyal fan base among top celebrities and royalty, who look for comfortable heels at high-profile events that go on for hours.In 2024, the narrative around high heels is not merely about height; it is about the architectural poetry beneath one’s feet. As many footwear designers are embracing a fusion of artistry and functionality to re-establish the supremacy of high heels in haute couture. Nikita Garg, founder of the label Forli, remarks, “The return of towering heels, especially crystal-encrusted platform heels, marks a glamorous comeback in 2024. Celebrities have embraced this trend, blending opulence with a contemporary edge. I view this resurgence as a celebration of individuality and confidence, offering a versatile choice for various occasions. Pair with wide-leg trousers, opt for monochromatic looks, experiment with textures, prioritize comfort, and consider block heels or platforms for stability. Go for metallic finishes in gold and silver for a modern look, and for the fans of aesthetics the chic jewel tones in emerald, sapphire, and deep purple will add a luxurious touch.”Not all heels are created as torture devices, modern shoe designers are now prioritizing both comfort and style, ensuring that leg-lengthening heels not only make a statement but also feel like a dream to walk in. With advancements in materials and ergonomic design, these heels offer the perfect fusion of fashion and functionality. Sahil Malik, MD of footwear label Rosso Brunello Leathers Pvt Ltd, informs, “With the resurgence of towering heels we are amplifying this category with the introduction of crystal high heels. This addition seamlessly blends sophistication with bold design, capturing the essence of glamour that defines this trend. We recommend exploring the timeless allure of metallic heels in gold and silver for a touch of sophistication. Pink, in its various shades, adds a playful and feminine charm to any ensemble. Additionally, classic black, beige, and maroon heels provide versatile options for all seasons.”When styling big heels for the season, prioritize the importance of combining style and comfort. Sahil shares some handy tips for heel-loving fashionistas, “Opt for heels with a cushioned footbed, go for heels that fit well and provide ample room for your toes. If you are new to high heels, start with a lower heel and practice walking to boost confidence and ensure comfort. Moisturize your feet regularly, use padding or insoles, and indulge in a foot massage after wearing heels to relieve tension. Opt for a heel height that complements the length of your outfit to prevent tripping hazards. And, lastly, maintain a cohesive colour palette between your heels and accessories for a put-together appearance.”In the past few years, sneakers and flat sandals have had their moment, and slowly the love for heels is making its way back on the runway. While sky-high heels never went out of vogue, they surely took a backseat, opines style expert Arushi Sakhuja, founder of The Style List. She says, “With comfort becoming a priority, the resurgence of platform heels was inevitable. They prop you up without compromising on wearability. Over time the notion of chunky shoes has also come back in trend and thus makes a strong case for platforms. Embellishments and metallic are a trend not only in footwear but also in couture and hence are being found across accessories. Plus a statement shoe almost instantly elevates every ensemble.”The stylist recommends going bold with colours, especially red and gold when choosing heels for party wear. Arushi advises, “If you’re petite built, opt for pants that cover the shoe to give you an added height. When wearing platforms you can match your trousers and the colour of your heels to create an illusion of length. For a more bold and sartorial look, opt for a bold colour and use the colour-blocking technique. A mini skirt suit with stockings and platform heels works wonders too. Strappy platform heels with matching socks look great too. And overall, if you’re picking chunky shoes keep the rest of the look more minimal. 