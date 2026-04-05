Topical Skin Horror

For decades, topical corticosteroids have been considered the gold standard for managing inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis. They are affordable, and often deliver rapid relief from redness, itching and swelling. For millions of patients, these creams have restored comfort and quality of life.

But a growing number of patients now say that after stopping long-term steroid use, they experienced a severe and prolonged reaction known as Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW). Characterised by intense redness, burning sensations, swelling and skin sensitivity, TSW has sparked debate within dermatology circles and raised urgent questions about prescribing practices.

What Happens Beneath the Skin

From a medical perspective, corticosteroids work by calming inflammation. They suppress the release of inflammatory chemicals, reduce immune cell activity and narrow blood vessels in the skin. Dr. Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD Internal Medicine, Aakash Healthcare, explains that prolonged steroid use can lead to deeper changes. “The theory regarding TSW from a mechanical perspective indicates increased vascular, immune and neurocutaneous activity is the result of long-term topical steroid usage,” he says. “Corticosteroids reduce cytokines, decrease white cell activity and cause vasoconstriction. But chronic use changes glucocorticoid receptor function, decreases barrier function and leads to persistent vasoconstriction.”

When steroids are stopped abruptly, some researchers believe a rebound effect may occur. “Prolonged vasoconstriction is followed by marked vasodilation when the drug is withdrawn,” Dr Pandit explains. “The skin may become red, burned and inflamed.”

He adds that repeated steroid use can weaken the skin barrier, increasing water loss and making skin more vulnerable to irritants. Neurogenic inflammation — involving local nerve activity — may also play a role. However, he cautions that scientific

evidence remains incomplete. “Much of the existing literature is based on case reports and patient-reported outcomes. Objective biomarkers or clear diagnostic criteria for TSW do not yet exist.”

The Diagnostic Dilemma

One of the central challenges in the TSW debate is distinguishing true withdrawal from poorly controlled eczema. The symptoms often overlap: redness, itching, oozing and inflammation can occur in both.

Dr. Vaibhav Mali, Consultant Dermatologist, Medi-cover Hospital, Khar-ghar, Navi Mumbai says that TSW is thought to involve rebound vasodilation, altered skin barrier function and possible dysregulation of local immune and nerve responses after prolonged steroid use. Dr Mali notes, “However, evidence remains limited, and it can be challenging to clearly distinguish true withdrawal syndrome from poorly controlled or rebound eczema due to overlapping clinical features and a lack of definitive diagnostic criteria.”

Without clear tests or biomarkers, doctors must rely heavily on patient history, treatment timelines and clinical judgment.

Reassessing Prescribing Practices

Despite the uncertainty, dermatologists acknowledge that prescribing practices are evolving. Dr. Sunita Naik, Head Medical Advisor (West) and Dermatologist at Kaya Limited says that corticosteroid creams are still very effective and probably the best evidence-based treatment for inflammatory skin diseases including eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis. She says, “Diagnosis of the proper skin condition is also very important before starting steroids, as fungal infections can worsen if treated incorrectly.”

With increasing number of TSW cases, dermatologists now emphasis on prescribing the lowest effective potency and for the shortest possible duration. They are also spending more time educating patients about how much to apply, how often, and the risks of unsupervised long-term use.

Role of Tapering & Alternatives

Another key shift involves how patients stop steroids. Most people can stop without experiencing withdrawal. However, patients treated with high-potency steroids for extended periods, particularly in sensitive areas, may need gradual tapering and close monitoring. Strategies increasingly include intermittent use, step-down approaches and steroid-sparing treatments such as topical calcineurin inhibitors or barrier-repair products.

Dr. Shareefa Chause, Dermatologist at Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, says prevention is central to her approach. “Prescrip-tions can be re-assessed by choosing the lowest effective potency, limiting duration and avoiding unsupervised long-term use,” she explains. “Structured tapering plans, proactive moisturization and early introduction of steroid-sparing agents are now emphasized to reduce rebound flares.” She believes clearer direction on recognising and managing TSW would help dermatologists standardise prevention and tapering strategies.

A Debate Still Unfolding

Medical bodies acknowledge that prolonged or inappropriate steroid use can cause side effects such as skin thinning and rebound flares. Yet specific guidance on withdrawal remains limited.

For now, dermatologists must balance two realities: topical steroids remain one of the most effective tools for controlling inflammatory skin disease, but their misuse or prolonged application may carry consequences that are still not fully understood.

Doctors are increasingly involving patients in decisions about potency, duration and tapering plans. For patients living with eczema and other chronic skin diseases, the goal remains unchanged: relief without harm. The challenge for modern dermatology is ensuring that the treatments designed to calm inflammation do not, in rare and complex cases, ignite a new and deeply distressing cycle of it.