Tollywood’s Overseas Obsession: Exotic Backdrops, Bigger Rebates

When filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli thanked the Kenyan government for permitting him to shoot portions of SSMB 29, it wasn’t just diplomacy—it was a marker of how far Telugu cinema has traveled. The filmmaker who once rooted Baahubali in Indian myth now frames his stories on a global canvas. For RRR, he filmed the Oscar-winning “Naatu Naatu” at Kyiv’s pastel-hued Mariinskyi Palace, just months before war engulfed Ukraine. Now, Kenya’s wild terrains are hosting his latest epic. Rajamouli may be the poster boy, but he is far from alone. A growing crop of Telugu filmmakers is chasing global backdrops—from London streets and European castles to Dubai’s deserts and America’s urban skylines.

The motive is not just spectacle but also connect: nearly every Telugu family has someone studying or working abroad, making these destinations feel familiar, aspirational, and cinematic.

The New Geography

Recent films underline the shift. Vijay Deverakonda’s The Family Star tapped into the buzz of the U.S., while Sharwanand’s Manamey captured London’s charm. Earlier, 1: Nenokkadine and Nannaku Prematho turned London into a character in itself, Saakshyam ventured into Dubai and the U.S., while Nishabdam soaked up Seattle’s moody vibe.

Subsidies sweeten the deal

Behind the glossy frames is hard math. Countries woo Indian filmmakers with 20–50% rebates, but as producer Abhishek Nama (Saakshyam) says, “It’s not simple — you need tie-ups, audits, and paperwork before subsidies are fixed.”

Industry buzz claims producer Anil Sunkara secured over `10 crore in rebates from the U.K. tourism board for Mahesh Babu’s 1: Nenokkadine. Sunkara plays it down, “We got a small subsidy, but the real win was hassle-free shooting.”

Not everyone sees subsidies as the main driver. Veteran producer B. V. S. N. Prasad, who filmed Nannaku Prematho, Tholi Prema, and Mr. Majnu in London, insists, “The paperwork is massive, and the subsidy modest. For us, the script demanded those locations — it wasn’t just about incentives.”

Strings Attached

· Dubai insists on script approvals, bans drones, and enforces strict cultural guidelines.

· Europe, by contrast, encourages generous showcasing of landmarks and may reimburse nearly half the budget if filmmakers feature tourist icons.

· Australia, which hosted Orange and even VFX work for Baahubali 2, also dangles competitive rebates.

· South Africa, used extensively for actioners like Ek Niranjan and Billa, balances rugged landscapes with rebates.

· The U.S. remains a Telugu favorite, though incentives vary widely by state.

Iconic Telugu films shot abroad

· Pokiri (2006) — Bangkok’s nightlife and beaches spiced up

· Mahesh Babu’s blockbuster Khaleja (2010) — Australia’s deserts and cityscapes set the stage

· Orange (2010) — Shot across Sydney and Melbourne

· Ye Maaya Chesave (2010) — New York framed Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s romance.

· Baadshah (2013) — shot across Italy and Europe

· 1: Nenokkadine (2014) — High-octane chases across London

· Nannaku Prematho (2016) — Revenge drama set in London

· Nishabdam (2020) — Seattle’s forests and city vibe enhanced the mystery

· Manamey (2024) — A family entertainer soaked in London’s charm