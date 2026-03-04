Toe-Tal Desi Sass From Heel to Toe

“Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world,” is a famous quote widely attributed to screen icon Marilyn Monroe. As conversations around “Made in India” grow more nuanced, it’s time to put your best foot forward and step out in style with juttis.

At first glance, the Indian jutti appears deceptively uniform: a flat, closed shoe, often with a slightly upturned toe and a richly embroidered surface. But look closer, and each pair begins to reveal a geography. The stitches, colour combinations, motifs, and even the weight of the leather can signal a specific region. In an era when Indian fashion is increasingly invested in regional storytelling, the jutti has emerged as more than festive footwear - it has become a cultural document worn on the feet.

Juttis are being re-examined not simply as accessories, but as expressions of place - shaped by climate, trade routes, local materials, and community memory.





Punjab’s Celebratory Boldness

The Punjabi Jutti is perhaps the most widely recognised variation. Characterised by vibrant hues - fuchsia, mustard, emerald, vermilion - and dense surface embellishment, it mirrors the exuberance of Punjabi culture itself. Phulkari-inspired embroidery, mirror work, and metallic threads often dominate the design vocabulary.

For Charru Sharrma, owner of House of Vitti Mumbai, this regional language is deeply personal. “A big reason for that is my mother’s roots. Punjab has always felt personal to me. I’ve been fascinated by how expressive Punjabi juttis are, especially their use of bold, vibrant colours.”

That early fascination shaped her brand’s direction. “I wanted to bring the spirit of Punjab into my designs, which is why I launched juttis in so many colours like yellow, pink, purple, red, gold and we continue to do that even today.”

In Punjab, where celebrations are public and communal, footwear becomes part of the spectacle. The jutti’s unapologetic palette aligns with the region’s festive rhythms - from weddings to harvest festivals.

Lucknow’s Language of Restraint

Travel south-east to Uttar Pradesh, and the tone shifts. The Lucknowi Jutti draws from the refinement of Awadhi culture. Inspired by chikankari traditions, these juttis often favour softer pastels, intricate threadwork, and understated elegance over spectacle.

“Each region has its own language,” Sharrma explains. “Punjabi juttis are unapologetically bold, celebratory, and full of life, while Lucknowi juttis are quieter, more refined, and rooted in finesse. I try not to dilute that core identity.”

The distinction reflects a broader aesthetic philosophy. While Punjab leans into maximalism, Lucknow’s craft heritage has long valued delicacy and technical precision - a sensibility that translates seamlessly onto leather surfaces.

Desert Craft and Sindhi Influence

In Rajasthan and Sindh, the Sindhi Jutti carries desert sensibilities - geometric motifs, mirror accents, and hardy construction suited to arid terrain. Earthy browns and deep jewel tones dominate, often offset by stark white or metallic detailing.

Similarly, the Mojri, commonly associated with Rajasthan, features curled toes and robust leather soles. Historically patronised by royalty, mojris often include zardozi, gota, or silk thread embroidery. The silhouette may resemble other juttis, but the construction techniques - especially the leather tanning and hand-stitching methods - vary regionally.

According to textile and embroidery specialist Dr. Meera Sanyal, who has researched North Indian craft lineages for over two decades, the surface of a jutti can function almost like a textile archive. “Embroidery is never random,” she notes. “Motifs evolve from local flora, architecture, and belief systems. Even the choice between metallic thread and cotton floss tells you something about trade access and climate. Footwear, like fabric, carries memory in its stitches.”

Evolution, Not Reinvention





As contemporary designers reinterpret traditional juttis for urban wardrobes, questions of authenticity and adaptation arise. Cushioning, softer linings, and slight alterations to the silhouette are now common to meet modern comfort standards.

“For me, the starting point is always respect for the original craft,” says Sharrma. “Instead of changing the soul of the jutti, I adapt the details - refining the colour palette, adjusting proportions, or making the silhouette slightly more versatile for modern styling. Comfort is another important aspect for today’s audience, so innovations like cushioning or softer linings help make these traditional forms more wearable without taking away their essence. It’s about evolution, not reinvention.”

Her recent Jugni collection demonstrates this philosophy. One design, the Ghunghroo Ballet, combines two contrasting colours with ghunghroos, retaining the celebratory spirit while presenting it in a form that feels contemporary. The goal, she says, is to let regional craft “stay honest while naturally finding its place in today’s fashion.”

Footwear as Cultural Testimony

Beyond aesthetics, juttis are increasingly positioned within larger conversations about craft preservation and ethical production. In the broader “Made in India” movement, there is growing insistence on naming regions and acknowledging artisans rather than collapsing diverse traditions into a single national narrative.

“Indian juttis are more than footwear - they carry stories of place, people, and generations of skill,” Sharrma says. In today’s ‘Made in India’ movement, they have the power to become wearable narratives, reminding us where we come from and the hands that make what we wear. “I strongly believe it’s essential for designers to acknowledge and credit regional crafts and communities rather than presenting everything as one homogenous Indian aesthetic.”

This insistence on specificity is critical. When designers identify a jutti as Punjabi or Lucknowi, they anchor it in geography and history. Such distinctions resist oversimplification and preserve dignity for the communities that sustain these crafts.

The Wearable Map





As fashion increasingly intersects with identity politics, sustainability, and heritage revival, the Indian jutti offers a compelling case study. It demonstrates how a seemingly simple object can encapsulate layered histories - migration patterns, royal patronage, colonial trade shifts, and contemporary design interventions.

“Embroidery on a jutti is not merely decorative - it is a coded language of region and resource,” says Sanyal. “The density of the stitch, the choice between silk, cotton, or metallic thread, even the scale of the motif, often reflects local climate, trade history, and community aesthetics. In many ways, a jutti functions like a fragment of textile heritage shaped into footwear - it carries the same technical discipline and cultural memory that we associate with historic garments.”

In a marketplace crowded with global silhouettes, regional juttis function almost like wearable maps.

Each stitch marks a place; each colour references a climate or celebration. Whether bold and festive, restrained and intricate, or rugged and desert-born, these shoes carry more than decoration. They carry provenance.

And in doing so, they remind wearers that fashion, at its most meaningful, is not just about style - it is about where we stand, and where we come from.