To cut a lung story short

If you have been experiencing frequent coughing, a drastic change in your voice then this could be an alarming sign of chronic ob-structive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Global Burden of Disease 2019 study further revealed that in 2019, 212.3 million prevalent cases of COPD were reported globally, almost accounting for 3.3 million deaths alone that year.

COPD is a deadly lung condition that makes it almost impossible to breathe! It can also rupture the airways posing a threat to one’s lungs. A study by scientists at the Maastricht University Medical Centre, Netherlands pointed out that the symptoms of COPD usually start with a persistent cough, followed by constant irritation in the throat and voice box.

Lung Triggers

“Around 85-90% of COPD cases can be directly linked to prolonged smoking,” says Dr Rishabh Jain, MBBS (AIIMS, Delhi) & MD (Radiodiagnosis, PGI Chandigarh). He explains that the harmful contents in tobacco products, especially the smoke inhaled, damage the inner lining of the lungs.

COPD usually includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. These ailments prevent the flow of air to the lungs, causing a loss of elasticity in airways, leading to inflammation, formation of thick mucus in one’s airways, constant cough and much more. Dr. Rishabh cautions that COPD is irreversible and hence shouldn’t be ignored. It isn’t just active smoking that causes COPD. There could be instances where secondhand smoking could also lead to COPD. Dr Bhavik Bansal, doctor at AIIMS explains, “The severity of COPD also typically correlates with the duration and intensity of smoking.”

Dr Bhavik opines that the most common irritant here is the smoke emitted by cigarettes. Other factors such as air pollution, workplace dust, and chemical fumes from factories contribute too.

Common Victims

Dr Deepanjali Sharma, Consultant Pulmonologist, MBBS, MD (Respiratory Medicine) shares that COPD mostly affects middle-aged and older adults (typically 40 & above). She says, “Initially COPD was more common in men due to higher smoking rates however with smoking patterns shifting today, women too are likely to develop COPD.”

In India, the probability of exposure to biomass fuel or chulha smoke is a common sight and causes COPD in many unknown ways. “A genetic condition called alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency too, can increase the risk of COPD,” says Dr Deepanjali. People who have a family history of COPD or respiratory diseases are at a higher risk, especially of developing COPD.

The Healing Touch

A recent study published in the Heart & Lung: The Journal of Critical Care by Jinqi Zhu and colleagues has now found that the consumption of an anthocyanin-rich diet may help support and induce protection against COPD. Anthocyanins are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. They are present in various fruits and vegetables -- grapes, red cabbage and berries. Recent studies claim this could prove beneficial for those at a higher risk of developing COPD.

Better Breathing Ways

Treatment for COPD includes medications (inhalers, steroids, bronchodilators) along with pulmonary rehabilitation. However, if things go worse, one would need oxygen therapy and ventilatory support! Tests such as chest X-rays, CT scans, and blood tests could help diagnose and assess the severity of the disease. Dr Rishab adds, “Smoking cessation can make the biggest impact in halting the disease progression in most COPD cases.”

He explains how pulmonary rehabilitation models that help in breathing life back into the lungs such as better intake of nutrition, and exercise training can also help to impact daily ways of living. Dr Bhavik talks of newer techniques saying, “Lung volume reduction and transplantation are being explored as newer surgical modalities for very advanced stages of COPD.” While COPD is irreversible, quitting addictions and bad habits before they consume one seems to be most needed!

Tips

• Quit smoking and avoid exposure to secondhand smoke

• Limit exposure to air pollution and chemical fumes

• Wear protective gear if working in environments with dust or harmful substances

• Stay active with regular exercise to strengthen lung capacity

• Maintain a healthy diet to support the immune system