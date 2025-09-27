Title Of Puri–Vijay Sethupathi Film Slips Out Early

Fans are eagerly waiting for the title and genre of the much-anticipated Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Sethupathi starrer to be announced today, September 28th, the director’s birthday — but here’s a spoiler: The title is Slumdog, and it’s a money heist film.

The team had titillated audience interest by keeping the title and genre of the upcoming film a closely-guarded secret, designating Puri Jagannadh’s birthday for the great reveal, but our reliable source let us into the secret ahead of the official announcement. The source also tells us Vijay Sethupathi is playing the pivotal role of a beggar in the film. As we don’t want to completely spoil the surprise, let’s wait for the official announcement for further details ab