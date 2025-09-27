 Top
Home » Tabloid » Hyderabad Chronicle

Title Of Puri–Vijay Sethupathi Film Slips Out Early

Hyderabad Chronicle
Lipika Varma
27 Sept 2025 10:02 PM IST

Read on for crucial details ahead of the official announcement…

Title Of Puri–Vijay Sethupathi Film Slips Out Early
x
Puri-Vijay (Image:DC)

Fans are eagerly waiting for the title and genre of the much-anticipated Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Sethupathi starrer to be announced today, September 28th, the director’s birthday — but here’s a spoiler: The title is Slumdog, and it’s a money heist film.

The team had titillated audience interest by keeping the title and genre of the upcoming film a closely-guarded secret, designating Puri Jagannadh’s birthday for the great reveal, but our reliable source let us into the secret ahead of the official announcement. The source also tells us Vijay Sethupathi is playing the pivotal role of a beggar in the film. As we don’t want to completely spoil the surprise, let’s wait for the official announcement for further details ab


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Entertinment News 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Lipika Varma
About the AuthorLipika Varma
Lipika Varma, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist and former teacher, has been writing since 1990 for outlets like Deccan Chronicle, Asian Age, and more. A single mother and breast cancer survivor, she continues to thrive in her profession with resilience and passion.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X