Timeless. Iconic. Valentino

When it comes to timeless style and opulence, Valentino Garavani stands alone. The designer who transformed “Valentino red” into a global symbol of glamour is beloved by Hollywood legends, royals, and fashion aficionados across generations.

Born in Voghera, Italy, Valentino’s fascination with beauty and fashion began early. He honed his craft in Milan and Paris under the guidance of Jean Desses and Guy Laroche before launching his eponymous house on Rome’s Via Condotti in 1959. Almost immediately, he became the designer of choice for icons such as Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and Jacqueline Kennedy, quickly capturing international acclaim.

For over four decades, Valentino’s creations graced red carpets worldwide. Known for bows, ruffles, lace, embroidery—and, of course, his signature red—his gowns are eternally feminine, flirty, and graceful. From Jane Fonda’s beaded 1981 Oscar gown to Julia Roberts’ black-and-white 2001 masterpiece, Jennifer Lopez’s mint-green 2003 caftan, and Cate Blanchett’s radiant 2005 yellow ensemble, Valentino transformed women into icons. Royals and stars alike—Princess Diana, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Gemma Chan—trusted his vision, confident that his gowns would highlight their natural elegance while leaving a lasting impression.

Valentino’s influence extends far beyond the red carpet. He inspired generations of designers, including Alessandra Facchinetti, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and current creative director Alessandro Michele, who says he still feels Valentino’s guiding presence in the house’s creative vision.

From the beginning, his partner Giancarlo Giammetti managed the business, allowing Valentino to devote himself entirely to creativity. Even after selling the brand in 1998 for $300 million, he continued designing until his retirement in 2008. His final haute couture show at Paris’ Musée Rodin, with models closing the runway in identical “Valentino red” gowns, was a fitting tribute to a career defined by color, craft, and glamour.

An outpouring of tributes

Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino’s partner in business and life, posted his picture on Instagram captioned “forever.”

“Valentino, undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian haute couture. Today, Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for everything.”—Giorgia Meloni, Italian Prime Minister:

“Today we lost a true Maestro. I will never forget Valentino. He and Giancarlo were immediately by my side after I and the rest of the world found out about the tragic death of my brother [Gianni]. They gave me their unwavering support and friendship at such a difficult time. He will forever have a very special place in my heart.” — Donatella Versace, fashion designer

“I was so lucky to know and love Valentino — to know the real man, in private. The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to ‘at least wear a little mascara’ when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh. This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava.”— Gwyneth Paltrow, Acttess

“So many memories...And Just Like That…For your extraordinary talent, your decadent generosity and your love of all things beautiful, we are all more fortunate for the grand gestures you shared with the world. Godspeed Valentino Garavani.”— Sarah Jessica Parker

“You had a kind soul, rich in humanity. You were a friend, and your art and passion will forever remain a source of inspiration. It was a privilege to know you and I will always carry you with me. My family and I extend our hearts to your Giancarlo and all your family.” — Actor Sophia Loren

“I’m heartbroken to hear of Valentino Garavani’s passing. He was a true master of his craft, and I will always be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him.”— Cindy Crawford,

Actress and Model

“The last of the titans. RIP.”— Sonam Kapoor

“He was an icon in the world of fashion, and beyond, but more than that he was a man that loved life, his family and friends that will miss him, but whose memory will live on through the timeless beauty of the world he created.” — Ralph Lauren

“An undisputed master of grace and elegance, for whom Giorgio Armani always held the utmost respect, Valentino embodied the excellence of couture, the precision of craftsmanship and a unique vision of fashion defined by pure lines, iconic colors and absolute beauty. His passing leaves an immense void.” — The Armani Company