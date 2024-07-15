Time To Watch Him 24x7

For decades, female celebrities like Salma Hayek, Heidi Klum, Victoria Beckham, and Charlize Theron to name a few have made fashion statements with their bold and bulky men’s watches. But why should only women have all the fun? A new trend is emerging of male celebrities sporting ‘women's’ watches. The focus is on breaking gender stereotypes and making unique style statements. This shift is not just a fleeting fad but a reflection of broader changes in societal attitudes toward gender and fashion. Prominent male celebrities like David Beckham, Lionel Messi, Austin Butler, Bad Bunny, Damson Idris, The Weeknd, are pulling off the female timepieces in style. These rugged and handsome men are leading the charge, showcasing their confidence and individuality through their choice of wristwear. Ophelia Cavan, a NYU Fashion student (@chenille_stick) says, “It’s hard to tell who's trying to merely fit in the trend and who’s genuinely doing it. Nonetheless, it is a wonderful thing to finally see people dressing up in clothes that put them at ease and express their individuality. I have men around me who wear female accessories without a second thought and it's so refreshing.”

Watch Out

Legendary footballer, Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny, the groundbreaking musician, both wearing elegant Patek Philippe watches. These timepieces, often perceived as feminine due to their intricate designs and smaller sizes, have become symbols of their wearers’ willingness to defy conventions. Actors like Austin Butler, known for his portrayal of Elvis Presley, and Damson Idris, star of Snowfall, are also embracing this trend. Butler has been spotted with delicate wristwatches that would traditionally be marketed towards women, while Idris’s choice of refined, smaller watches speaks volumes about his sophisticated taste.

Perhaps the most striking example is Timothée Chalamet, who effortlessly rocks a tiny Cartier Panthère. This watch, with its sleek design and understated elegance, complements Chalamet’s distinctive style and highlights his role as a modern fashion icon.

Wrist In Peace

Even The Weeknd, the acclaimed singer, has joined this movement. His appearance at Cannes, adorned in Piaget high jewelry, was a clear statement of his commitment to breaking down fashion barriers. The Piaget watch, typically associated with women’s high fashion, added a touch of luxury and sophistication to his ensemble. Sanya Chandel, a watch collector “I think that when it comes to watches, ‘gendered’ designs are just an illusion to sell certain watches to certain demographics. There are bulky and sleek watch designs. That's the only difference I see when buying watches.”

This trend among male celebrities is more than just a fashion statement; it's a bold declaration of the evolving nature of style. By choosing watches traditionally seen as feminine, these stars are promoting a message of inclusivity and freedom in fashion. They are encouraging fans and the fashion industry alike to embrace a more fluid approach to gender and style. Gender fluidity is an ongoing topic, over the past few years, the fashion industry has seen a seismic shift towards inclusivity and dismantling gender norms created by an industry that liked to implement their views and ideas on both men and women.

Style Statement

Designers and brands are increasingly creating collections that transcend traditional gender categories, promoting pieces that can be worn by any regardless of gender identity. Men have become more comfortable in embracing themselves and disregarding the masculine stigma, making way for a more open and accepting society. Individuals can now express themselves more freely without any fear of judgment. Celebrities play a pivotal role in bringing about change in societal attitudes. The rise of K-pop has led to people accepting men wearing makeup and clothes that are labeled female. When stars paint their nails and wear dresses, they send a message that fashion is about personal preferences. Not outdated societal norms.

In a world where fashion is constantly evolving, the choice of ‘Her’ wrist wear by male celebrities underscores a significant cultural shift. It highlights the growing acceptance and celebration of individuality, regardless of gender norms.

