Tilak’s Spiritual Cricket Journey

As Tilak Varma stood tall at the crease, crafting a match-winning 69 off 53 balls against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, his parents were thousands of miles away on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra—a testament to the Varma family’s unique blend of grit and grace. Earlier this year, while Tilak faced England, his parents were at the Kumbh Mela, showing that devotion and cricket run hand in hand in their lives.

Rooted in Faith, Rising in Sport

Tilak’s journey is steeped in spirituality. His father, Namboori Nagaraju, an electrician, and mother, Gayatri Devi, a homemaker, always dreamed of seeing their children excel in sports. That dream now comes to life across stadiums and screens.

“We’re all thrilled with his performance and the Player of the Match award,” shared Tarun Varma, Tilak’s elder brother and former badminton player.

His childhood coach, Salam Bayash, reveals that Tilak’s spiritual leanings are literally etched into his skin. “He has tattoos of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, and the sacred chant ‘Om Namah Shivay.’ I’ve also encouraged him to get tattoos of his parents.” Coach Bayash shares a ritual that precedes every match. “Tilak always calls me before he plays. This time I told him, ‘Pakistani players have josh, you play with hosh.’ After the match, he video-called us to show the celebrations. His dream is always to win matches single-handedly.”

Support system

Tilak’s alma mater, Sri Lepakshi Junior College in Chandannagar, Hyderabad, is bursting with pride. “We are happy that Team India has won the Asia Cup final,” said Principal GA Lakshmi. “He was a student of CEC – Civics, Economics, and Commerce. We granted him a lot of leave to pursue cricket,” said retired administrator Sainath Reddy.

A knock to remember

At the presentation ceremony, Tilak himself said “It was really special — one of the best innings of my life. Chak de India.” He added, “We prepared for every position. Gauti bhai told us to be flexible. I worked hard on sweep shots and strike rotation, especially on slower wickets.”

Tilak’s story is not just about runs and records, it’s also about resilience, and rising above odds. As India celebrates victory, Tilak’s bat and beliefs remind us that greatness often begins with grounding.