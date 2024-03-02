Thrilled to play Zeenat Aman on screen

After enthralling the audience with Fire of Love: Red, Payal Ghosh is set to take up the most challenging role in her career yet — she will play legendary actress Zeenat Aman in the latter’s biopic, titled Shaque: The Doubt.

Directed by Rajeev Chaudhari, the film, which is currently in pre-production, will go on the floors next month.

“As an actor, you want to do different roles and films of various genres. But getting to play Zeenatji on screen is something I never expected. It’s one of the biggest opportunities an actor of today can get.” an excited Payal tells us, adding that she’s a fan of the yesteryear star. She also expresses happiness at being able to collaborate with Rajeev for the second time after Fire of Love: Red.

Apparently, Payal came to know about Zeenat’s biopic on the sets of Fire of Love. But she never thought that the director would pick her for the part. “When Rajeev approached me, I was thrilled, and said, ‘I want to do it!’,” she says, adding that he had told her she had the looks and personality of Zeenat, and felt she would do justice to the role.

The film chronicles the personal and professional life of the yesteryear superstar. The shooting will commence shortly in London. While the song recording sessions have been completed, the filmmakers are scouting for locations in the UK capital.

This is Payal’s first biopic and she has already started prepping for the part. She has been watching Zeenat’s films to familiarise herself with the veteran actress’s body language and style of emoting. “I met her a few years ago and came to know several things about her,” shares Payal, adding, “I am looking forward to meeting her again and getting to know more about her personality.”

Before entering films, Zeenat took part in pageant shows. She began her acting career with The Evil Within. She later gained recognition for her work in films like Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Don.

