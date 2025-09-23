‘Thrilled to Play the PM’

Unni Mukundan is excited — he’s starring in Maa Vande, the biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a role that is sure to cement his pan-India star status.

“One of the prime reasons to commit to the project is the stunning screenplay,” he says in a brief chat with DC. “I was very much impressed by the way its story has been shaped.”

The film, which will focus on Mr Modi’s life journey and his close bond with his mother Heeraben, will be released in multiple languages. The Malayalam actor says, “I have lived in Gujarat and I am fluent in Gujarati. So, I will dub my own voice.”

Asked when shooting is expected to commence, Unni says, “I have been in discussions for over a year now. We will be starting the shoot soon, though we have yet not zeroed in on the date. We have done a lot of recce. This is not a one-schedule film; it will need multiple schedules, and we will leave no stone unturned to complete it well.”

The actor, whose action entertainer Macro was a big success, paid tribute to the Maa Vande team. “The technical crew and production house are best equipped to bring a fantastic theatre experience. Directed by Kranthi Kumar CH, the film has KK Senthil Kumar as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur as music composer, Sreekar Prasad as editor, and King Solomon as action director.