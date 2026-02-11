‘Thoughtful’ Gifts That Will Last Beyond V-Day

Valentine’s Day has long been associated with predictable gestures—red roses, heart-shaped chocolates, last-minute dinner reservations made more out of obligation than excitement. But talk to people planning their gifts this year, and a different story begins to emerge. One that’s less about tradition and more about intention.

Across age groups and relationship statuses, Valentine’s Day gifting is shifting away from spectacle and toward emotional value. People are choosing gifts that reflect how they feel, how they live, and what they actually need—sometimes for a partner, sometimes for a friend, and often for themselves. (Portraits of individuals photographed with handwritten notes reading: “I’m giving…” and “I’m hoping for…”)

Gifting as Emotional Literacy

Many of today’s Valentine’s gifts are rooted in observation rather than obligation. Instead of asking, “What am I supposed to give?” people are asking, “What would make them feel seen?”

For Brenden Mathew, 26, the answer wasn’t an object at all. “I’m giving my partner a pottery workshop,” he says. “We’ve both been so busy that we’ve forgotten what it’s like to do something slowly.” What he hopes to receive in return is simple: time without phones, deadlines, or distractions.

This desire for shared experience is becoming increasingly common. Experiences—whether a class, a concert, or a short getaway—are being valued for the memories they create rather than their Instagram appeal. They signal presence, not performance.

Return of Personal Touch

In an era of instant deliveries and curated gift lists, handwritten and personalised gifts are making a quiet comeback. Not because they’re trendy, but because they feel rare.

Mehul Sharma, 32, is gifting a book he’s annotated with underlined passages and notes in the margins. “Every line I marked reminded me of her,” he explains. What he hopes to receive isn’t extravagant either—just something handwritten. “That feels more intimate than anything expensive.”

Personalisation today goes beyond engraved names. It lives in memory journals, illustrated portraits, playlists made for specific moods, and letters written for moments of vulnerability. These gifts carry emotional labour, which makes them feel deeply valuable.

Wellness = Love Language

Another noticeable shift is the rise of wellness-oriented gifting. Once considered indulgent, self-care is now understood as necessary—and gifting it has become an act of care. Wellness gifts, from massages to skincare to journals, reflect a growing awareness of emotional and mental load. They acknowledge exhaustion and respond with softness.

Romance is also being redefined through practicality. Useful gifts—once considered unromantic—are being embraced when they reflect attentiveness.

Richelle Fernandes, 21, is gifting her partner noise-cancelling headphones. “He’s constantly overwhelmed,” she says. The gesture isn’t flashy, but it’s deeply considered. “If something makes your everyday life easier, isn’t that love too?”

From work organisers to fitness gear, practical gifts are resonating because they show understanding of someone’s daily rhythms, not just their special occasions.

Valentine’s Day Beyond Couples

Perhaps the biggest shift of all is who Valentine’s Day is for. Increasingly, it’s not just about romantic partners. Friendships are being celebrated with matching jewellery, shared experiences, and thoughtful notes. Some are choosing to spend the day alone—intentionally—treating themselves to things they’ve been postponing.

Hazel Lobo, 31, is gifting herself a bag she’s wanted for months. “I’m done waiting for a reason,” she says. What she hopes for this Valentine’s Day is less judgment—for herself and for others who choose to celebrate differently.

This broader definition of love reflects a more inclusive understanding of relationships, where care is not limited to romance.

What People Really Want

When asked what they hope to receive this Valentine’s Day, most people don’t mention objects. They mention feelings.

To be understood.

To be considered.

To be given time, effort, and emotional presence.

Valentine’s Day gifting, it seems, is becoming less about tradition and more about translation—turning affection into actions that feel honest and personal. And in a world that moves quickly, perhaps the most meaningful gift of all is the one that slows everything down, even just for a moment.

Meaningful Gifting Ideas

• Portraits of individual photographs

• Pottery workshop membership

• Weekend Yoga retreat

• Surprise karaoke serenade

• Long drive or a hike

• Handwritten love letter

• Cooking a meal together