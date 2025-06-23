‘This One Will Stay With Me Forever’

In we began, this wasn’t even meant to be a horror film,” Kajol recalls. The idea began as a psychological thriller, inspired by the mythological tale of Goddess Kali and the demon Raktabeej — a story Kajol remembers vividly from her childhood. “I used to scare my kids with it too,” she laughs.

But as the script evolved, so did the scale. “We realised a simple ending wouldn’t do justice to what we were building. You can’t just have her shoot him in the head and walk away,” she says. The story demanded something larger, deeper — a spiritual reckoning.

The title that grew into the film

Interestingly, Maa was never intended as the final title. “It was just a working title at first. But by the end, we knew Maa said everything — it wasn’t just about a mother, but about the Divine Mother, Kali Maa. That raw, nurturing, protective — and sometimes destructive — energy,” Kajol said.

On motherhood, then and now

Kajol speaks thoughtfully about changing perceptions of motherhood. “Even today, when something goes wrong, people still say, ‘Uski maa ne sahi sanskaar nahi diye.’ The burden always lands on the mother.”

But she acknowledges progress. “The gap is narrowing. Today, both parents are stepping up.” She adds with a smile, “My mom used to say, ‘Your grandmother, your great-grandmother, your uncle — they’re all raising you.’ It really does take a village.”

Her first horror film

“I’ve played many roles, but Ambika in Maa — she’ll stay with me forever,” Kajol says, visibly moved.

With Maa, Kajol steps into uncharted territory — horror steeped in mythology and maternal strength. It’s not just about ghosts. It’s about goddesses, grief, and inner grit. And in doing so, she finds one of her most haunting — and powerful — performances yet.

Kajol confesses she’s not a fan of horror as a viewer. “I don’t want to torture myself,” she jokes. Then why say yes to Maa? “Because the script was that good. As an actor, horror is very different. The emotional and physical pitch is always heightened.”

She credits director Vishal Furia for helping her maintain that balance. “There’s a hysteria in horror — and he handled it with great patience.”

Action sequences were another first for Kajol. “I’ve never done action before. Now I have a whole new respect for my husband,” she laughs, referring to Ajay Devgn. “It was physically exhausting — with VFX, storm fans, and emotional breakdowns all rolled into one.”

But one moment stands out: “We shot a scene where a weapon emerges from the Goddess’s idol. It gave me goosebumps. It felt divine — like I was performing in front of her, not a camera.”

A changing industry

Kajol reflects on the transformation in cinema post-OTT. “Audiences today are watching Korean, Spanish, Japanese content — and they expect quality. You can’t make a film just for the sake of it anymore.”

She’s especially heartened by the growing space for women-led films. “Look at Rani’s recent films, or Alia’s Alpha. Earlier, it was male-dominated. But now, real change is happening.”

Has her selection process changed over the years? “Absolutely. Now, I want three things: a great script, a strong character, and good people to work with. It’s rare to get all three — but when it happens, it’s magic.”

She admits she misses working with her iconic co-stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. “But today, everyone is doing very specific kinds of work. The overlap doesn’t happen often — though never say never.”

Proud mom moments

Kajol is also proud of her son Yug, who recently made his debut as a voice actor. “He didn’t need pushing — he practised and performed with full responsibility.”

She hasn’t shown Maa to her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, yet — but she plans to.