Actor Rani Mukerji on Wednesday called winning her first National Film Award after a 30-year career as an “emotional milestone”, dedicating the honour to her late father, Ram Mukherjee.

She received the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film was released in March 2023. “This honour means the world to me, and I want to dedicate it to my late father, who always dreamt of this moment for me. I miss him deeply today, and I know it’s his blessing and my mother’s constant strength and inspiration that guided me through the role of Mrs Chatterjee," the 47-year-old actor said.

She also thanked her fans and the film’s cast and crew. “To my incredible fans, thank you for being by my side through every high and low. Your unwavering love and support has been my greatest motivation. I know how much this award means to all of you, and it brings me immense joy and happiness to see how happy you are,” Mukerji said.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway tells the story of Debika Chatterjee (Mukerji), an Indian mother in Norway who fights to regain custody of her children after being forcibly separated from them.

Calling the film “a tribute to all the mothers around the world”, Mukerji said the role resonated with her personally as a mother.

“The film captures the unbreakable spirit of an immigrant mother, fighting against all odds in a foreign land to protect her child. As a mother myself, this role was incredibly personal,” she added.

