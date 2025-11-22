Think Before You Buy, Avoid Cart-Astrophe

Of late, empty or half-empty shopping trolleys have become harbingers of eco-consciousness and responsible buying. In a world of fast fashion, flash sales, and instant deliveries, many are thinking about the flash floods and wildfires caused due to climate change and mindless consumption. Flash sale aisle be damned, youngsters and urban shoppers are thinking carefully before buying. Instead of picking what is cheap or trendy, many are now buying items that last longer and are kinder to the planet.

Aarti Naik, a leading environmentalist, says, “Mindful shopping is more than a passing trend. It’s a crucial step toward reducing our environmental footprint. Every conscious purchase can help lower textile waste and support ethical production.”

This shift has been remarkable. Environmental concerns, lifestyle changes and social media conversations over “need” and “want” have encouraged many to choose quality over quantity. Celebrities, through their conscious choices, have influenced people and helped make sustainability feel modern and stylish.

Dr. K.S. Muralidhara, Joint Director at the Textiles Committee, argues that upcycling isn’t just green, it’s a practical economic opportunity. In a paper co-authored by him, he notes that large volumes of garment waste (such as scraps, deadstock, and unsold inventory) can be creatively reused, thereby reducing waste and generating income, especially for artisans.

Zero-Waste Warriors

Several stars have led with examples of mindful fashion choices. Priyanka Chopra Jonas received global attention when she attended an event wearing a gown made from a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (brocade) saree created by ace designer Amit Aggarwal. The outfit stood out, but the message stood out even more. Priyanka has often said that it is important to repeat clothes and give them history.

Alia Bhatt has also shown her support for mindful dressing through her brand Ed a Mamma, which promotes eco-friendly kidswear. She often chooses handloom sarees and slow fashion pieces for her public appearances. Her choices make sustainable fashion more relatable to young Indians.

Dia Mirza remains one of the most consistent supporters of sustainable fashion and responsible living. As the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, she often wears handloom sarees and zero-waste designs. Her recent forest-inspired gown by Anita Dongre was crafted from sustainable fabrics and showed how elegance and responsibility can coexist.

On the global stage, supermodel Gisele Bundchen continues to pair fashion with environmental awareness. She prefers upcycled or eco-friendly outfits and uses her influence to highlight climate issues. For her, sustainability is not only about clothes, it’s an entire way of living. Celebrities repeating outfits is no longer a rare or whispered-about moment. It’s becoming a powerful sustainability statement and movement.

The Metro Mindset

The major change is happening among regular urban consumers. People care about sustainability but face higher prices, limited options and confusion about what is truly eco-friendly. Yet, many are trying to make better choices. One of the strongest trends today is the rise of pre-loved luxury. Young Indians are increasingly open to buying pre-owned stuff, especially premium and designer pieces like jackets, vintage handbags, refurbished watches and revived handloom sarees.

Even wedding outfits, which are used only once, are now being rented, resold or upcycled. Slow fashion is slowly moving from a niche concept to a mainstream lifestyle choice.

Prof.?Abhijit Majumdar of IIT Delhi warns that the rapid growth of clothing production and the rise of “throwaway” fashion are creating a serious waste-management challenge. He argues that circularity in textiles encompassing reuse, recycling, and traceability is not optional but essential, especially given the scale of unsustainable consumption and the lack of adequate systems for processing textile waste.

New Urban Attitude

Despite these challenges, the change in mindset is becoming visible. In cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, youngsters are questioning their purchasing habits. After years of buying too much, many people want to make thoughtful choices. “I realised I was buying things without remembering them a week later,” says Afreen Khan (29), a digital marketer, adding, “Now I ask myself if I really need this. Most things do not pass that test.” Consumers like her don’t identify as environmentalists or minimalists. They describe themselves simply as “more aware.”

Whispers Of Change

This change in consumer behaviour is already affecting how brands and designers work. Many designers are returning to handloom traditions. Brands are trying to use natural dyes, recycled fabrics and eco-friendly packaging. Retail stores are becoming more transparent about their production processes.

The biggest change is at the grassroots level. You can see people checking the fabric label before buying. ‘Repair and reuse’ is the new green mantra! You can see it at home when people donate, resell or repurpose items instead of throwing them away. This shift in mindset is slow but steady. It shows a preference for intention over excess and meaning over mindless consumption. As Kiran G (32), a software engineer from Nagpur, says, “I don't want to buy everything. I want to buy what feels right.”

Wrapping Up

Mindful shopping will not solve every environmental problem, but it reflects a positive change in how people make decisions. In a world that encourages fast buying and quick trends, taking a moment to pause and “think before you buy” is a powerful act.

It signals a culture where people choose thoughtfully, waste less and appreciate more. A half-empty or empty shopping cart is better than one overflowing with mindless items. Just think before you buy!

Big Deal

• 84% of urban shoppers say they prefer sustainable products, but only 27% buy them regularly. (SPJIMR WISE Tech Report)

• 42% of consumers do not under-stand slow fashion clearly. 38% say it is difficult to find sustainable products (Market study)

Ground Reality

India’s slow fashion movement has great potential but also faces several obstacles.

• Cost remains a challenge. Sustainable materials, fair wages and responsible production all increase the final price. Many consumers still find conscious fashion expensive.

• Recycling systems in India are developing but not fully established. Textile recycling and large-scale upcycling require strong infrastructure, which is still in progress.

• Greenwashing or misleading claims are also common. Without clear standards or labels, many brands call themselves eco-friendly even when they are not. This makes customers unsure about what to trust.

• Awareness remains low. These issues show that mindful consumption is not only a personal choice. It also depends on better systems and clearer information.