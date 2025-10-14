There's No Place for Insecurity in Ajay's Life

Ajay Devgn is back on screens with the sequel to his 2019 hit De De Pyaar De. The film marks his fourth release this year, following Azaad, Raid 2, and Son of Sardaar 2.

Though his previous releases this year received a tepid response, the actor says there is no room for insecurity, especially in the current climate, as the industry and exhibitors struggle to sustain numbers.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, “You need to believe in yourself and work, trust your instincts that what you are doing has the purest intent. There can’t be space for insecurity, and that’s something I keep telling the young generation. When you like something go for it, whether it works or not should not be the determining factor.”

He said everyone hopes their films do well, but box office results are unpredictable. numbers.

The actor-producer now turns exhibitor as the owner of the newly rebranded Devgn Cinex — a multiplex chain in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities that revives the single-screen charm with modern amenities and is expanding nationwide. His other business ventures include Prismix, a next-generation AI-powered media venture supporting animated content, his production house Ajay Devgn Films (ADF) which is behind several blockbusters, and NY VFXWaala, a leading visual effects company servicing Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Apart from these, the actor has stakes in hospitality, real estate, and renewables. Ajay, a self-proclaimed single malt enthusiast, has also launched his premium single malt whisky label, GlenJourneys, in the Indian market after a successful overseas test launch in Dubai just six months ago.

When it comes to his business acumen, he says he is driven by the same passion as he is in making films. “There is no difference really. At the end of the day it’s passion. I love doing business and investing in products connected to the film industry,” he asserts.