‘There’s Immense Scope For Telugu Music’

When asked if Indian classical music is making a comeback, he doesn’t hesitate to offer a broader take. “There’s something timeless about forms like Carnatic or Hindustani music. Everything moves in cycles — music too. You’ll see certain phases where classical sounds are front and centre, and I think that’s perfectly fine, says singer Sid Sriram, who’s been rooted in Carnatic music since the age of three.

But he doesn’t think classical is the only way. “I think for any singer, it’s about finding your core,” he says and adds, “For me, it’s Carnatic, but if someone’s rooted in folk, that’s just as valid.” His approach to music has always reflected that ethos, and that vision found a natural partner in Warner Music India. “I’ve been doing playback for over a decade, but I reached a point where I really wanted to explore my voice, my self-expression. With Warner, the idea is to take what is rooted — in my case, Carnatic — and reimagine it globally.”

His fan base, especially in the Telugu-speaking world, has played a huge part in his journey. “My Telugu fans have given me so much love. I remember the Hyderabad concert earlier this year — I hadn’t been back in three years — and there were 14,000–15,000 people there. Recently, Vijayawada was just as special. You can post on social media, but there’s nothing like standing in front of that crowd, feeling that energy. It’s electric.” Now, he’s stepping into original Telugu music. “As far as I can see, there aren’t a tonne of independent Telugu songs out there yet, but I sincerely hope that changes. There’s so much potential and so many incredible sounds coming from the Telugu states. I hope the floodgates open.”

And speaking of new music, his latest single, “Kanne”, he says at its heart, is a love ballad — but with a twist. “It’s really a song about longing,” he explains. Co-written by lyricist Kittu Vissapragada and fully produced by him, the song, much like the artist himself, is deeply rooted yet soaring toward something new.

“Not for a love that’s necessarily lost, but one that you feel might have existed lifetimes ago,” he signs off.