The Write Thing To Do Everyday

It’s not just historical figures, even celebrities of the 21st century use the good old practice of maintaining journals, diaries, and planners to stay organised and succeed in life. In today’s digital age, celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Jennifer Aniston, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Oprah Winfrey,

Emma Watson, and Lady Gaga always keep a modest diary or journal handy. They jot down their busy schedules, thoughts, and different phases of their lives in these journals. There is a resurgence of handwritten notes and planners. Within the ancient art of manual journaling and handwritten planners lies a myriad of both physical and mental health benefits. A-lister Gordon Levitt has often said, “I like to write about the different phases in my life in a journal.” The same views are seconded by Twinkle, Oprah, and Alia!

Benefits of Writing

The art of journaling extends beyond the dump of penning down raw emotions like happiness, gratitude, or anger— it’s an immersive journey of finding inner peace and soul-searching. Sarah Hosseini, a journal therapist, speaks about the therapeutic benefits of planners and journaling. “When processing emotions through handwritten planners and journaling, the fit of rage diminishes and soothes the brain. It allows for a deeper connection to the subconscious. By putting emotions onto paper, the clutter in the mind dissipates, paving the way for clarity.” However, Sarah cautions against relying solely on journaling to overcome severe mental constraints.

“Severe mental health illnesses and trauma require the expertise of a psychiatrist. While journaling coupled with meditation, and counseling are powerful tools to overcome, relying on journaling to heal trauma is not sufficient,” she adds.

There has been abundant research claiming that pouring one’s feelings and emotions into a journal doesn’t ease anxiety but also fosters a more resilient approach to trauma and leads to decreased depressive symptoms. According to a Baikie and Kay Wilhelm report, dedicating 20 minutes to journaling a day boosts immune system, improve blood pressure, and enhance liver and lung function by alleviating stress and fostering clarity of thought, thus promoting healthy physical function.

Pen It Out!

By jotting down moments of appreciation in a journal or planner, a person fosters a deeper sense of contentment and peace. Nasaf S, co-founder, Factor Notes says, “Planners keep track of day-to-day plans. They instill calmness and positivity by providing a clear outlook on the day. They also facilitate reflection on past events, fostering personal growth.” Actor cum influencer Roshni Chopra says, “Journaling has reduced anxiety by helping me let go of thoughts that keep me in a state of limbo. Reflection through journaling allows you to discern what emotions you want to hold and which ones you want to release.” The actor who hardly misses a day of her morning journaling and meditation adds, “Journaling has a lot to do with being in touch with yourself, we spend time being distracted with others lives that we lose track of our own goals.”

Different Journals

Journaling comes in various forms, each tailored to different needs and preferences. Some common types include gratitude journals, where one reflects on things that they’re thankful for; reflective journals encourage deep introspection and self-awareness; creative journals allow for artistic expression through writing, drawing, or collage. Goal-oriented journals help track progress toward personal or professional aspirations. Dream Journaling involves jotting down hidden and deep-seated emotions in dreams. It is a powerful form of journaling in healing past traumas and present dilemmas. Urmila Biswas, MD, Lateral Thinkers PR, says, “I write down three things that make me happy each day and five things that are bothering me. Over time, I have identified things that bring me joy. It has made me realise that I am inherently a happy and optimistic person — qualities that I sometimes forget when I am trying to deal with stress in life.”

Blissful Moments

For curious beginners who wish to kickstart their journaling journey, the first step is to choose a journal that speaks to them and aligns with their goals and emotions. Setting aside a few minutes each day to write freely, without worrying about grammar or punctuation, is key. Using prompts like ‘Things I am grateful for’ Or ‘How do I see myself in five years’ can help kickstart the writing process. Reflecting on journal entries deepens the experience and promotes self-awareness. Consistency is important in establishing a journaling routine, and complementing it with meditation, yoga, painting or any form of artistic expression is encouraged for better healing in case of severity. Ultimately, embracing journaling as a personal exploration of self-expression brings fulfillment, inner healing, and peace like no other method.

Power of Pen & Paper

• Regular journaling reduces anxiety, creates awareness, regulates emotions and speeds up physical healing in breast cancer and biopsy. [WebMd]

• 20-mins of daily journaling can boost the immune system, improve BP, lung function and liver function. [Baikie and Kay Wilhelm report]

• Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Parvathy, Twinkle Khanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Aniston, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Oprah Winfrey, and Emma Watson write daily in their journals.

Planners instill calmness and positivity by providing a clear outlook.” — Nasaf S, Co-founder, Factor Notes

By putting genuine emotions onto paper, the clutter in the mind dissipates.” — Sarah Hosseini, Journal Therapist