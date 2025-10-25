The Whole Sherwani Shebang

Wearing a Sherwani is like wearing the rich and intricate social-cultural history of our country. The Sherwani is a timeless and elegant piece of men’s fashion. It is never out of fashion. In fact, the Sherwani, the classic regal men's wear, is trending BIG at the moment. It is a versatile piece of clothing that remains a popular choice for formal occasions such as weddings, festivals, cultural events and parties.

The Royal Touch

Sherwani adorned by Kings, aristocrats has been associated with opulence, and regal status. Though the basic style remains unchanged, it has evolved and adapted to suit the changing trends. Heavy golden sherwanis or velvet ones to now comfortable fabrics like cotton or linen; designers create them for the evolving taste of millennials.

Sherwani matters so much for the grooms that now one can also easily rent it for special occasions. Sherwani rentals are a smart option for those who want a grand look, allowing access to designer pieces without the cost of ownership.

Indo-Western Sherwani has become a top choice for women making stylish statements during festive celebrations. Women styling themselves in a sherwani symbolises a new era of equality with their male counterparts.

Global Appeal

Be it weddings, festivals or award functions, celebrities like Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli and others are often seen dressed up in gorgeous Sherwani.

Karan Johar wore a Manish Malhotra-designed ivory Sherwani with tonal embroidery on the cuffs and a ruched collar when he received the National Film Awards for Best Popular movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Nick Jonas, wore a Sherwani for his Hindu wedding ceremony with Priyanka Chopra in 2018. It was designed by ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It was a quilted silk Sherwani with a chikankari embroidered dupatta and a chanderi tissue turban.

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter, during her visit to India, wore an Anita Dongre Sherwani crafted from handwoven silk from Murshidabad to attend the US president's welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for L’Oréal Paris recently during their show at Paris Fashion Week, dressed up in an indigo-coloured Sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra. The Sherwani jacket had a bandh gala collar with a split neckline, front diamond-studded buttons, padded shoulders, and full-length sleeves, which looked classy.

Sherwani Gyaan

The Sherwani is timeless; it carries cultural richness and a royal charm that never fades. “The Sherwani evolved in the 19th century as a result of the outer garment of the late Mughal period, the anarchy which evolved from the Persian cape, balaba, being given a western style with a button-down front. From the regal corridors, the Sherwani has emerged as a befitting attire for many events other than a wedding. It symbolises that tradition has found its way from the pages of history to the contemporary fashion scene. It still creates a unique statement when adorned,” says Krishnamani Ballal, Designer, Krishna-mani Store, Bangalore.

A Sherwani is a longer, more ornate outfit typically worn for weddings or formal functions. It’s richly embroidered and paired with churidars or pyjamas.

“An achkan is similar but lighter in fabric and less embellished, more suited for daytime or semi-formal events. A bandh gala, or Jodhpuri suit, is a structured, shorter jacket with a Nehru collar, worn with trousers. It has a Western silhouette with Indian elegance. While all three are classic menswear staples, the sherwani is grandest, achkan is subtle, and bandhgala is sharp and formal, “states Ravi Gupta, Creative Designer and Director of Gargee Designers.

Fabrics & Colours

The Sherwani has remained relevant as it bridges tradition and identity. Sherwanis are made in velvet, silk brocade, wool, linen, in plain fabric, printed, embroidered, embellished with sequins, etc. Grooms are experimenting more than before, pairing sherwanis with dhotis, slim trousers, or cropped pants. Men today prefer sherwanis that feel lighter and more versatile. “Ivory and gold remain timeless, but we’re seeing increased interest in muted tones such as sage, sandstone, rose beige, and deep wine. Fabrics like raw silk and Banarasi brocade still define luxury, while tone-on-tone embroidery and metallic thread work bring quiet detail. The shift is toward subtle craftsmanship that speaks through finish rather than excess,” adds Gaurang Batra, Creative Director, Frontier Raas.

Women’s Sherwani

Aishwarya Rai’s sherwani moment was iconic—it redefined gender-fluid fashion on a global Platform. “Women’s sherwanis are a powerful statement in contemporary Indian wear. They offer an alternative to lehengas or sarees. We’ve seen a rising demand for tailored sherwanis for women styled with pants or skirts. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate tradition while embracing individuality. Fashion is moving beyond gender, and the sherwani is proving to be wonderfully inclusive,” adds Ravi Gupta. So, for the next party or celebration, opt for a stylish Sherwani and make all heads turn with your sophisticated attire.

Showstoppers

• Celebrities like Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Virat Kohli, and Shahid Kapoor often wear sherwani for functions.

• Nick Jonas wore a Sabyasachi sherwani for his Hindu wedding ceremony with Priyanka Chopra in 2018.

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for L’Oréal Paris in 2025 in an indigo-coloured Sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra.

Tips For Her

(Courtesy Designer Krishnamani Ballal Krishnamani Store)

• Dhoti pants, a drape skirt or a palazzo, a straight skirt are all perfect bottoms with the Sherwani.

• It can also be worn with a loose pallu-draped saree.

• A Benarsi or Kanjivaram dupatta can enhance the sherwani.

• Complete the look with a brooch for the classic androgynous look.

Tips For Him

(Courtesy Gaurang Batra - Creative Director, Frontier Raas)

• When selecting a sherwani, balance is everything — cut, fabric, and detailing must work together.

• A sherwani should fall below the knee.

• Structured shoulders lend a stronger frame; high collars suit leaner builds.

• Pastels and ivories are perfect for daytime, deeper tones like emerald or navy are ideal for night.

• Brocades and velvets lend richness to winter ceremonies.

• Go for rich yet breathable fabrics.

• Keep embroidery at the collar, cuff, or placket and let the base fabric carry the design.

• Sherwani should be comfortable, reflecting the wearer’s sense of individuality.

• Depending on the occasion, Jazz up the look with a turban, stole and mojari, necklace, etc.