The Unbe-Leaf-Able Cabbage Crush

Looks like the down-to-earth cabbage has moved way ahead in the 2026 vegetable culinary game. In fact, the humble leafy vegetable (patta gobi) has emerged as the kitchen’s MVP (most valuable player) according to Pinterest, ‘Cabbage Crush.’ From kimchi cocktails to ‘steaks’, 2026 is crunch time. The vegetable with a long shelf life is now even on 5-Star menus, and chefs are elevating it by making appetisers, mains, and healthy sides.

Wrap Of Wisdom

In India, cabbage is a staple across regions. “In North India, it is stuffed into parathas, tossed with mustard seeds, or simmered into sabzis. Eastern kitchens add it to rice preparations, while in Bengal, it appears in spiced ghonto-style dishes and chutneys with mustard and green chillies. Western India transforms cabbage into pakoras and koftas, while southern homes use it in tempered thoran, soups, and stir-fries. Kitchens,” says Chef Gyanendra Kumar Gautam, Taj Cidade de Goa.

Crunch Above The Rest

Cabbage is a versatile vegetable that can be enjoyed raw in salads, stir-fried, sautéed, pickled, etc. It comes in a variety of shapes and colours, and its leaves can be either wrinkled or smooth.

“Green cabbage is best for sabzis, stir-fries, curries, soups, and koftas. Red cabbage — crunchy & colourful; ideal for salads, slaws and pickles. Chinese (Napa) cabbage – soft & mild; perfect for soups, stir-fries, dumplings, and kimchi,” says Padmini Lakkim-setty, Bengaluru-based food blogger who shares recipes on Instagram @the_aromatic_plate.

Cabbage is a culinary chameleon; raw, fermented or grilled, it adapts to various cuisines. “Surprisingly effective as its natural sweetness emerges when cooked. Used subtly in cakes, halwa-style desserts, and fermented sweets, it adds moisture without overpowering flavor” says Chef Ashish Singh, COO and Culinary Director, IKI & GAI.

Shred The Rules

Cabbage is a culinary globetrotter used in diverse cuisines. “In Korea, it is fermented to make kimchi, with chilli and umami. Eastern Europe prefers cabbage rolls and borscht, while Germany slow-cooks it into sauerkraut and braised red cabbage. Thailand tosses crisp cabbage into fresh som tam–style salads and stir-fries, while the Middle East layers it into malfouf — stuffed cabbage leaves with spices. From American coleslaw to Japanese okonomiyaki, cabbage proves to be a hero in world cuisine,” adds Chef Gyanendra Kumar Gautam.

The Leafy Superfood

Cabbage has shed its humble image and is now a superfood. Modern kitchens are roasting, charring it on grills, fermenting it into complex condiments, and pairing it with sauces and spices. “Its ability to absorb flavour makes it ideal for plant-forward menus. From fine-dining to contemporary comfort food, cabbage aligns with today’s health-conscious diners,” states Chef Gyanendra Kumar Gautam.

Nutritional Benefits

Cabbage is a Sulfur-rich vegetable that supports the body's natural detoxification system. “It helps the liver function by supporting detox pathways that clear toxins, metabolic waste and excess hormones. This aids today’s lifestyle, wherein exposure to pollution and processed foods is high. Cabbage has Indole-3-carbinol, which converts into DIM, which clears excess estrogen. This is advantageous for hormonal acne and irregular cycles. Cabbage supports metabolic health and protects cells from oxidative stress. Its fibre content aids gut health, digestion, and blood sugar balance,” says Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder of iThrive, a Pune-based health wellness platform.

People with kidney stones, bloating, thyroid issues, and sensitive digestion should avoid eating large amounts of raw cabbage. The packed cabbage leaves make it easier for larvae to hide. “Clean by separating leaves, wash them under running water, and soak them either in vinegar or salt water. Cooking or fermenting cabbage improves digestibility as well as safety,“ adds Pradhan.

Healthy, Hearty, and Humble





(Courtesy: Chef Ashish Singh, COO and Culinary Director, IKI & GAI)

• Shredded cabbage with dressing adds freshness to burgers, sandwiches and sliders.

• Use blanched cabbage leaves for a gluten-free wrap with filling.

• Add grated cabbage for crunch in tacos and salad bowls.

• Chopped cabbage blends into rice, noodles, or khichdi, boosting fibre.

• Sauté or stir-fry: with garlic, chilli, and soy for a side dish.

Cabbage Collaborations

Kimchi





(Courtesy -Padmini Lakkimsetty, food blogger @the_ aromatic_ plate)

Ingredients

• Chinese cabbage – chopped

• Carrot – julienned

• Radish – julienned

• Garlic

• Ginger

• Soy sauce

• Gochugaru

(Korean red chilli powder)

• Spring onions – chopped

• Rice flour paste (1 cup water + 3 tbsp rice flour, boiled together)

• Salt

Method

1. Chop the cabbage and wash it. Add salt mix, and let it sit for 1 hour. Drain out the released water.

2. Add carrot, radish, chopped garlic, ginger, soy sauce, gochugaru, and spring onions. Pour in the cooled rice flour paste. Mix everything.

3. Transfer to a glass jar, press down lightly, and store.

Cabbage Boats

(Chef Gyanendra Kumar Gautam, Taj Cidade de Goa)

Ingredients

• Cabbage – small leaf -3

• Tofu cubes 100 g

• Bell peppers, diamond cuts, half cup;

• Carrots, diamond cut half cup;

• Soya sauce – 15 ml

• Salt and pepper to taste;

• Broccoli 30 g

• Oil

• Chopped ginger and garlic 15 g each.

• Jullian spring onion for garnish.

Method

1. Blanch the cabbage leaves and dip them in cold water to maintain crispness.

2. Heat oil in a wok, add garlic, ginger, vegetables, tofu, soya sauce, salt and pepper, stir well.

3. Place the cabbage shaped in boats on a plate and top them with this mixture, and garnish with onion.

Cabbage Steak





(Courtesy -Chef Ashish Singh, COO and Culinary Director, IKI & GAI)

Ingredients

• Cabbage – 300 g

• Cajun spice – 5 g

• Olive oil – 10 ml

• Fresh thyme – 1 g

• Butter – 10 g

• Cabbage Purée

• Onion – 100 g

• Salt

• Garlic – 7 g

• Leek – 7 g

• Celery – 7 g

• Butter – 15 g

• Veg stock – 100 ml

• Milk – 80 ml

• Truffle paste –

5 g Truffle oil – 2 ml

Finishing

• Chimichurri sauce – 15 g

• Chilli oil – 5 ml

• Olive oil – 5 ml

Method

1. Slice the cabbage leaves vertically into strips like "steaks". Keep the core

intact to hold the leaves together during cooking.

Keep two cabbage leaves aside (for puree)

Steak

1. Rub the steaks with: Cajun spice, Salt, Olive oil, and fresh thyme

2. Heat a pan, add butter and sear the steaks on both sides until golden brown and tender. Baste with butter. Keep warm.

Purée

1. In a saucepan, melt butter. Add onion, two chopped cabbage leaves, garlic, leek, and celery.

2. Pour in veg stock, salt and milk. Simmer until the cabbage is soft. Blend for smooth consistency.

Finish with truffle paste and truffle oil.

Plating

• Spoon cabbage purée into a bowl.

• Place the roasted cauliflower steak on top.

• Spoon chimichurri sauce around the purée.

• Drizzle chilli and olive oil.