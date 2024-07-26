The trolls made me stronger to give my best: Khatija Rahman

Minimini, a coming-of-age drama directed by Halitha Shameem, stars Esther Anil, Pravin Kishore, and Gaurav Kaalai. Halitha noted that Khatija’s score heavily features live instruments to maintain the emotional depth of the narrative, avoiding an over-reliance on electronic music.

Addressing the online criticism she faced upon the announcement of her involvement in the project, Khatija stated, “The trolls started even when Halitha Shemeem ma’am tweeted initially that I was on board of Minmini. Many queried as to why give me a chance, when there are several talented youngsters? Initially, I was totally disturbed. Soon, I gained courage as their trolls made me stronger to give my best and prove myself.”

Khatija revealed that she was initially hesitant to take on the role of composer when approached by Halitha in 2022. It was her husband, Riyasdeen, who encouraged her to accept the opportunity.

Regarding her father’s reaction to her new career path, Khatija shared, "I am the seventh person from my family to become a composer following grandfather Shekhar, father Rahman, aunts Reihana,

Ishrat, cousins GV Prakash and AH Kaashif. It was a proud moment for him. I showed him the songs and he was happy and congratulated me."

While Khatija has lent her voice to a song in Minimini, her father's voice is notably absent. She explained, “Appa normally never renders his voice for other composers, even if it is his daughter. Having said that, I didn't want to trouble him.”

On her working style, Khatija mentioned that unlike her father's preference for night time work, she had to adapt to day-time composing and recording to accommodate her director's schedule.

When asked about her genre preferences, Khatija expressed openness to various styles, stating, “I will work in any genre if I like the story. Personally, I am very interested in spirituality.”

Khatija signed off hinting at her next project, which she said would be officially announced by the producers.