The Temple Interpreter

The journey began almost accidentally, during a pilgrimage that altered how she saw temples forever. “About 10 years ago, I went on a Char Dham yatra, and something changed in me. I cannot really explain it, but after that journey, temples stopped being just places I went to pray,” she said.

What followed was a gradual shift in perspective. She began noticing the architecture, the rituals, and the communities who have served temples for generations. As she travelled across India, Mohan realised that much of what these sacred spaces hold remains unknown to most visitors. “Over the years I realised that so much of what these temples hold, most people have no idea about. The knowledge is there, the curiosity is there, but nobody was really putting the two together in a way that young people could connect with,” she said.

Once that realisation crystallised, the idea for The Temple Girl came together quickly.

The response, she says, was immediate. “People were hungry for this. Not just likes and views, but messages from people saying they went back to a temple they had visited ten times and for the first time actually understood what they were looking at. That is when I knew this was not just content. This was something people needed.”

Despite the short-form format of her videos, the work behind them is meticulous. For Mohan, research begins long before the camera is switched on.

“I am very particular about this. For every temple, the work starts long before I pick up a camera. I go through sthala puranas, temple trust publications, academic texts, inscriptions,” she says.

But the most valuable insights often come from people connected to the temple itself. Conversations with priests, hereditary families and long-time devotees add a layer of understanding that books alone cannot provide. “When you sit with an archaka who has served the deity for generations, or a hereditary family carrying traditions that no book has ever recorded, that is where the real understanding comes from,” she explains.

Many of the temples she highlights are lesser-known shrines that rarely appear in mainstream travel narratives. Sometimes, the discovery begins with a message from a follower describing a temple in their village. Other times, it emerges from Mohan’s own travels.

“There is no fixed formula,” she says simply. “If a temple moves me, if it has something that deserves to be known, I go with it.”

While social media introduced her to a global audience, Mohan sees it as only the starting point. She is currently working on a book with Penguin Random House India that will explore the histories and living traditions of some of India’s most significant Vishnu temples in far greater depth. Through her initiative Myoksha Travels, she also leads temple journeys designed to offer context and reverence.

Much of India’s temple heritage survives not in archives but in the memories of the people who safeguard it. “So much of this heritage exists only in the memories of the priests, the hereditary families, the elders,” she says. “If I do not document what they know, it disappears with them.”

For a creator working within sacred spaces, maintaining respect is non-negotiable. Mohan follows a simple rule: she never films anything the temple does not allow. “No sneaking cameras, no staging moments,” she says. She visits each temple first as a devotee, with the camera coming out only after darshan.

When certain rituals or spaces cannot be filmed, she uses AI to recreate them visually for viewers without violating temple protocols. In a digital world that rarely slows down, Mohan’s The Temple Girl gently asks audiences to pause, look closer, and rediscover the timeless stories carved into India’s temples.