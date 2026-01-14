The Surgeon’s Self-Prescription

In the high-stakes world of surgery, where precision is measured in millimetres and shifts often stretch into twelve-hour marathons, a doctor’s own health is often the first casualty. Early in her career, Dr Manasa Badveli, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals, was no exception. “From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., I was a dedicated professional but a neglected human being,” she recalls. That changed with a simple but powerful realisation: a surgeon’s hands are only as steady as the body supporting them. “Today, my prescription for a healthy life isn’t written on a notepad. It’s built on three non-negotiables — functional fitness, disciplined nutrition, and the art of switching off.”

Strength Beyond the Operating Room

For a surgeon, physical fitness is not a luxury; it is a job requirement. “I’ve traded the basketball courts of my youth for the fast-paced world of pickleball,” she says. Playing three to four times a week builds cardiovascular endurance, but the real anchor is strength training. “I firmly believe strength training is essential for everyone, regardless of age or profession. It’s not about appearance—it’s about bone density, metabolic health, and disease prevention. For me, maintaining muscle mass is also professional ethics. My patients deserve a surgeon physically capable of performing long, complex procedures with unwavering accuracy.”

Clean Fuel for a Demanding Life

Doctors often say food is medicine, but rarely apply it to themselves. “I’ve made conscious food choices throughout my life,” she says. “I follow a strict organic, whole-food diet and avoid packaged and processed foods, sugar, and dairy. The result is sustained energy. What you eat truly decides how long you can stay in the game.”

The Mental Reset: Music and Disconnection

Physical health, she believes, is incomplete without mental clarity. High-risk cases take an emotional toll, making the ability to disconnect essential. “Music is my bridge between the intensity of the hospital and the calm of home, sometimes listening, sometimes singing along.” Twice a year, she takes the reset further. “My family and I travel, and during that time I’m completely unreachable—no emergencies, no consultations. That boundary allows me to return refreshed, not burned out.”

A Call to Colleagues

Her message to fellow healthcare professionals and the wider public is clear: neglecting your health is not dedication; it is a liability. “We cannot provide world-class care from an empty cup.” By balancing professional ambition with personal well-being, she argues, we don’t just become healthier people, we become better doctors. “It’s time we take our own medicine.”