The Stories Behind Famous Nicknames

In cricket, stats and trophies tell only part of the story — sometimes, it’s the nicknames that truly capture a player’s legend. From fun dressing-room banter to iconic moments, these monikers often become as famous as the players themselves.

Here’s a quick look at the tales behind some of cricket’s most memorable nicknames:‘Sarpanch Saab’A new entry in the cricketing nickname club, “Sarpanch Saab” caught on when Iyer joined Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The origin is still a mystery — even to Iyer — but team insiders say it reflects his leadership and personality.The name stuck — especially after Punjab’s strong IPL run — and now fans across Punjab cheer him on as “Sarpanch Saab.” His sister, Shresta Iyer, even used the nickname in a celebratory Instagram post: “To our Sarpanch… what a journey! You’ve proven yourself again and again. The best is yet to come.” What began as a dressing-room joke is now a badge of honor among fans.There’s no subtlety to Jasprit Bumrah’s impact on a match — when he bowls, it’s fireworks. His trademark yorkers and bouncers explode off the pitch, earning him the fitting nickname “Boom.”The name reflects not just his speed and accuracy but also the way he can turn a match with a single, thunderous spell. With Bumrah in action, fans are always ready for the next boom moment.During his domestic cricket days, Shikhar Dhawan would often quote lines from Sholay’s infamous villain Gabbar Singh to fire up his teammates. The nickname stuck, and today “Gabbar” is as much a part of Dhawan’s public persona as his swashbuckling strokes.It started as a playful online meme, but “Sir Jadeja” soon became a fan favorite. The nickname pokes fun at Jadeja’s almost superhuman abilities on the field — whether with bat, ball, or in the field — giving him a knight-like status among cricket lovers.His ability to smash jaw-dropping sixes and convert scores into massive double centuries led to the nickname ‘Hitman’, symbolizing his destructive batting prowess.Perhaps one of the most iconic cricket nicknames, ‘The Wall’ represents Rahul Dravid’s unparalleled ability to stand firm against the fiercest bowling attacks, a true master of resilience and technique.'Kung Fu Pandya'Hardik Pandya is often referred to as Kung Fu Pandya due to his energetic and flamboyant style on the field.More than just namesThese nicknames are more than labels — they capture the heart of cricket’s folklore. Performances may fade with time, but a great nickname lives on forever in the game’s rich narrative.Few cricketers embody royalty on the field like Virat Kohli, earning him the title ‘King Kohli’ for his commanding presence. However, his original nickname ‘Cheeku’ has a much humbler beginning — his childhood coach gave him this name because his short haircut made his ears stand out!