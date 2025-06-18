The Steady Feed Of Food Noise B-Eats

In a world where food is available at the tap of a screen and the pressure to eat (or not eat) never truly lets up, the basic question—Am I truly hungry?—has become surprisingly difficult to answer. Many people now live in a constant state of what experts call “Food Noise”—a flood of mental chatter, emotional cravings, social cues, and commercial messages that obscure the body’s natural hunger and satiety signals.

“Today, we eat not when we’re hungry but when we’re bored, stressed, happy, sad, or simply because it’s lunchtime,” says nutritionist Priyanka Desai. “Real hunger has been replaced by routine, emotion, and marketing.”

Food Noise Explained

The term ‘food noise’ refers to the mental static that overwhelms our natural cues about eating. Whether it's the siren call of a bag of chips during a stressful workday, scrolling past endless cooking reels on social media, or rigid diet rules that disconnect us from hunger, food noise drowns out our body’s voice.

“We’re constantly surrounded by food-related stimuli,” says Dr Raosaheb Rathod, Consul-tant Gastroenterologist at Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. “And our bodies are losing the ability to filter the real from the artificial.”

The Gut-Brain Axis

Central to understanding this phenomenon is the gut-brain axis—a bidirectional communication system between the digestive system and the brain. This pathway helps regulate appetite, mood, and even behaviour. But according to Dr Rathod, the rise of ultra-processed foods has disrupted this vital system.

“The modern diet, which involves ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt, and additives, has changed how our gut communicates with the brain,” Dr Rathod explains. “When a person eats whole, fibre-rich foods, beneficial gut bacteria flourish, sending clear signals of satiety and well-being to the brain. But ultra-processed foods override these cues by stimulating dopamine—the brain’s reward chemical—leading to emotional eating rather than true hunger.”

Over time, this distortion causes people to eat more frequently and in larger amounts, not in response to physical need but because of reward-seeking behaviours, emotional triggers, or even confusion.

Diet Culture Paradox

Paradoxically, the diet industry—while claiming to offer solutions—often makes the problem worse. Diets that promote rigid eating schedules, label foods as “good” or “bad,” or encourage ignoring hunger in favor of willpower may sever the link between our body and mind even further.

“People are taught to distrust their own hunger,” says Priyanka. “When someone eats just 1200 calories a day regardless of their body’s needs, that’s not discipline—it’s disconnection.”

Stress, Screens & Snacks

Layered onto this are chronic stress and a fast-paced lifestyle. Cortisol, the stress hormone, is known to increase appetite—especially for high-calorie comfort foods. Meanwhile, screen time distracts from mindful eating, leading to unconscious overeating. “Food has become a distraction more than nourishment,” says Aayush Sinha (27), a Pune-based tech professional. “I often eat without even tasting the food—just scrolling

and chewing.”

This constant multi-tasking and mental fatigue makes it harder to notice fullness or hunger cues until they’re extreme—either bloated or ravenous.

Reclaiming Hunger

Experts suggest that the key to silencing food noise lies in intuitive eating—learning to trust the body again. This involves recognizing the difference between physical hunger and emotional craving, eating mindfully, and choosing foods that nourish both the body and gut health.

Dr Rathod emphasizes the importance of diet quality in regaining this balance:

“It is better to stick to a well-balanced diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and pulses. Avoid junk, oily, processed, and canned foods. Be careful when it comes to the diet.”

Simple practices—like pausing before meals to check in with hunger, eating without screens, and honoring fullness—can begin the quiet work of re-tuning our senses.

From Judgment to Awareness

Ultimately, solving the food noise crisis isn’t about adopting the latest trendy diet or reaching an ideal weight—it’s about tuning back into the body’s wisdom.

“In India, where food is such a central part of culture

and family, we need to rethink not just What we eat, but Why,” says Desai. “Food should nourish—not numb.”

If we can relearn to hear our hunger without judgment and eat in response to true need, we may finally restore the quiet harmony between body, brain, and food.