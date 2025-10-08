The Spirit of Space: When Faith Meets Form

Walk into a contemporary Indian home today, and you might find a serene Buddha facing a brass Ganesha, an evil-eye charm suspended near the entrance, or a gleaming bowl of rose quartz resting beside a diya. The language of spirituality has evolved — it’s no longer confined to a single belief system, but expressed through a tapestry of faiths, symbols, and aesthetics.

The question, however, lingers in many design-conscious minds: Can such diverse spiritual objects — each carrying its own energy and story — truly coexist harmoniously under one roof?

To explore this evolving dialogue between design and divinity, Hyderabad Chronicle speaks to two intuitive voices — Ira Kukrety, Spiritual Healer and Energy Channeller, and Sangeeta Yadav, Tarot Reader, Crystal Healer, and Life Coach. Together, they decode how intention, placement, and awareness can turn a house into an energetic sanctuary.

The Energy Blueprint

“Every object we bring into our homes adds to its energy system,” says Ira Kukrety adding, “This system is shaped and amplified by our intentions and beliefs about that object.”

A Laughing Buddha, for instance, can be a reminder to lighten up; a protective crystal can hold space for safety - but only if placed with purpose.

“If you’re using a crystal for protection,” Ira suggests, “place it near the entrance or in a zone where guests often arrive. That’s where its energy can truly interact.”

According to her, what disrupts harmony isn’t the diversity of symbols — it’s the confusion of intent. “Crystals, talismans, amulets — they don’t create conflicting energies. Our uncertain emotions do.”

Designing for Spirit & Space

Homes today are repositories of not just art and memory, but also meaning. The placement of spiritual objects has become a subtle design decision — guided by intuition as much as by Vastu Shastra.

“Vastu provides a wonderful map,” Ira says, “but even more important is the emotional resonance an object creates. Simply pause, look at it, and feel what it does to your energy.”

Sleek marble altars, carved niches, or minimal meditation corners are ways to keep interiors serene.

Respecting Every Tradition

For Sangeeta, harmony starts with honour. “Spiritual traditions can coexist beautifully when approach-ed with respect and understanding,” she says. That respect begins with space — both physical and symbolic. “A Hindu puja room separate from a meditation corner with a Buddha lets energy breathe.