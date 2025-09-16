The Skullet Mane Event

Half-skull, half-mullet. Business in the front, chaos at the back. Enter the skullet, the haircut no one asked for, but everyone is suddenly talking about. What started in underground punk gigs and grungy garages has now climbed onto Instagram feeds and barbershops.

Once dismissed as an outrageous “dad gone wrong” look, the skullet is now an unapologetic badge of cool. In India — where Dhoni’s locks and Ranveer Singh’s mohawks have set off national hair crazes — the arrival of this cut signals something bigger: a new wave of street-style confidence and social media-driven self-expression.

From Joke To Statement

The skullet has always been an oddball. Imagine a shaved or buzzed top that exposes the skull, with a mullet draped down the back. For years, it was the punchline of bad haircut jokes, often spotted on beer-guzzling rockers or small-town rebels. But fashion has a habit of flipping the script.

Musicians like FKA twigs and Doja Cat have embraced the style. In Australia, young cricketers debuted it mid-tournament, sparking headlines. “Clients who ask for it don’t want neat fades or Bollywood polish,” says Mumbai stylist Harshad Patil. “They want attitude. They want something their parents will hate.” That’s the essence of the skullet — it’s less about hair, more about provocation.

Social Media Fuel

The skullet’s real runway isn’t Milan or Paris — it’s TikTok and Instagram Reels. Quick-cut transformation videos show clean fades turning into skullets in seconds. Streetwear influencers pair them with oversized jerseys and chunky sneakers, marketing the look as the ultimate “don’t care” flex.

In a culture where hair is identity, the skullet is thriving because it doesn’t pretend to be pretty. It’s raw, ridiculous and completely self-aware. “Wearing a skullet is like wearing a meme on your head,” laughs Raghav Rani, a Chennai college student who tried the style during summer break. “My parents were horrified, my friends loved it. That’s exactly why I kept it.”

The trend also speaks to Gen Z’s humour and irony. They’re less about looking polished and more about curating personalities online. In their world, the uglier something is, the cooler it becomes—especially if it gets people talking.

The Desi Remix

India’s obsession with celebrity hair means the skullet has fertile ground. Remember when Dhoni’s long locks turned into a national salon request? Or when Ranveer Singh’s experimental cuts became Instagram fodder? Now, younger cricketers and YouTubers are playing with the skullet, and fans are following.

One barber in Hyderabad went viral for giving a fan “Dhoni hair, but Gen Z,” essentially a skullet with a local twist. Others are mixing it with neon tips, undercuts, or shaved sides, making it a hybrid desi version. “Tier-2 city kids ask for it because it helps them stand out,” says Jaipur barber Gaurav Sharma. “It’s rebellion, but affordable rebellion.”

Bollywood hasn’t picked it up yet, but stylists say it’s only a matter of time. If Ranveer Singh or Vijay Deverakonda steps out in a skullet, the cut could explode nationwide.

Hair Personality

Love it or hate it, the skullet is impossible to ignore. Some laugh at it, some cringe, but its fans wear it with pride. It thrives on being polarizing — like ripped jeans, Crocs, or frosted tips once did.

For stylists and fashion bloggers, the message is clear: this is performance hair. It’s not about conventionally looking good; it’s about making a statement. “The skullet is 'personality' on your scalp,” says

fashion blogger Tanishka Mehta. “If you have the confidence, it works. If you don’t, it just looks unfinished.”

Should you try it? Only if you’re ready to embrace the chaos. A skullet without swagger is just bad hair. But with the right outfit and attitude, it transforms into a walking punchline you own, not one people throw at you. Like all trends, this one may fade as fast as it arrived. But for now, the skullet is India’s loudest, cheekiest hair rebellion of 2025 — a haircut that dares you to laugh, cringe, or maybe, secretly, book a salon appointment.

