The Skin-Credible Smooth Operator

The fresh aroma of ghee (clarified butter) is an integral part of Indian kitchens! Ghee, along with spices, adds taste and flavour to our desi cuisine, be it dal tadka, ghee rice or laddus. There is a renewed interest in traditional Ayurvedic eating, which emphasises food as medicine, that has contributed to the newfound popularity of ghee being consumed in the diet.

Today, ghee, the golden elixir, is being endorsed in global wellness, and the ritual of starting the day with ghee has gone viral. Ghee is also being used in skin care, and there are many skin care products enriched with ghee now on the beauty shelf.

Ghee, known as liquid gold, is a symbol of auspiciousness and has cultural significance as it plays an important role in religious ceremonies and traditional medicine. Ayurveda also recommends practising foot massage or ‘Padabhyanga’ with ghee at night to improve sleep quality and reduce bloating and gas.

Ghee Explained

Ghee is the clarified butter or fat that is obtained from milk by a traditional process of removing water and non-fat milk solids. This leaves behind pure fat with almost no moisture and gives ghee a different taste and structure. “Ghee obtained from cow’s milk is light, easy to digest, and is generally considered best for regular consumption. On the other hand, buffalo’s ghee is great for those who aim to gain weight and strength, as it is creamier and has a higher fat content,” says Aman Puri, Certified Nutritionist and Founder, Steadfast Nutrition.

Golden Drop Gains

Ghee comprises short-chain fatty acids that can lubricate the joints and lower inflammation. Vitamin D and K2 present in ghee support bone mineralisation and cartilage health. “Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) present in ghee are metabolised by the body and converted into energy, instead of being stored as fat, boosting the metabolic rate. Ghee boosts digestive health and nourishes the gut lining. It acts as a laxative, which cleanses the gut and relieves constipation. Also, antioxidants, Vitamin A, and Vitamin E, present in it along with butyric acid, help improve immune response, boosting immunity,” says Aman.

Ghee in Ayurveda

Consuming ghee on an empty stomach is an Ayurvedic practice that can stimulate the digestive system and potentially heal the body. Rohtak resident Shailja Chauhan, a Yoga practitioner and author who believes in holistic living rooted in traditional Indian wisdom, says, “Ayurveda has emphasised the importance of ghee as a powerful sattvic food and a natural healer. Long before it became a trend, ghee was recommended for balancing the dosha — Vata and Pitta — improving digestion, and nourishing the body at a cellular level”

While modern adaptations, such as adding ghee to coffee, have brought attention to its benefits, the core wisdom lies in mindful, personalised consumption “I prefer consuming ghee in moderation, in the morning on an empty stomach or as part of my meals, depending on my body’s needs and seasonal changes. It has improved my digestion, joint flexibility, energy levels, and skin. I prefer traditionally prepared, high-quality cow ghee that is additive-free, “adds Shailja.

Skin & Hair Care

When eaten in moderation, ghee can support skin health from within. It has vitamins A, D, and K, which help maintain skin barrier function and elasticity. The healthy fats in ghee can reduce dryness and promote a natural glow, especially for those who deal with dull or flaky skin in winter. Ghee helps with nutrient absorption, benefiting skin repair and regeneration. Using ghee on the skin has traditional significance. “As a moisturiser, it helps retain moisture, making it beneficial for dry skin, cracked heels, and chapped lips during cold weather,” states Dr Dr. Shweta Nakhawa, Consultant Dermatologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

However, it should be avoided on acne-prone or oily skin, as it may clog pores and worsen breakouts. For topical use, ghee should be applied to clean, slightly damp skin and washed after some time. When applied sparingly to the scalp or hair ends, it can reduce dryness and improve the softness of hair.

Mindful Consumption

For a healthy individual, adding 1-2 teaspoons of ghee to the diet daily is sufficient. Include it in your morning routine, use it for cooking, or top it up on chapatis to enhance flavour with nutrition. “Those with pre-existing conditions like heart disease, fatty liver, high cholesterol or obesity should mindfully consume ghee. It is high in saturated fats, excess consumption of which can cause an increase in weight and cholesterol levels. Avoid consuming ghee that is low in quality and made with vanaspati or hydrogenated fats, which make it adulterated. This adulterated ghee is made with trans fats and cheap fillers that can increase cholesterol levels,” states Aman. While ghee is nutritious and beneficial, the key is not to overdo it; add it in moderation to your daily diet.

LIQUID GOLD GALS





• Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about the health benefits of ghee and cold-pressed oils, which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, as they support hormonal balance and cellular repair.





• Kriti Sanon has ghee coffee (often called bulletproof coffee) in the morning as it provides sustained energy and supports her overall fitness.

• Gwyneth Paltrow uses ghee as a staple in her cooking. She advocates for it as a gut-healthy alternative to butter due to its low lactose content and high healthy fat profile.





• Sobhita Dhulipala has shared that she uses ghee on her lips for hydration and to combat dryness during harsh weather