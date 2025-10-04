‘The Sitar Is My Voice’

When sitar maestro Ustad Shujaat Khan takes the stage, there are no scripts-only music flowing freely in the moment. A seventh-generation exponent of the Imdadkhani gharana, Khan defines his art not by lineage but by emotion, spontaneity, and joy.

Hyderabad witnessed this magic as he held audiences spellbound for 90 minutes at IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil’s city debut, turning the evening into a warm confluence of melody, poetry, and conversation.

Letting the Music Speak

Known for his gayaki ang and emotional depth, Khan fuses classical purity with subtle contemporary touches. “The beauty of our music lies in its spontaneity,” he said. “It unfolds in the moment, driven by feeling. Too much planning kills the joy-for me and the audience.”

His favourites include timeless raags like Yaman, Jinjoti, Darbari, Malkauns, and Rageshri. “These are raags listeners already carry in their hearts. I enjoy playing what they can instantly connect with,” he noted.

The Sitar and the Self

Khan began playing at three, the sitar becoming both his destiny and his voice. “If I weren’t a musician, I’d be useless!” he laughed. “Maybe I’d have been a race car driver-but I can’t imagine life without the sitar.”

For him, music is deeply personal. “There are moments on stage that feel like an out-of-body experience-that’s what keeps me going.”

Hyderabad, Then and Now

Hyderabad, he says, remains close to his heart. “Every trip here is memorable,” he smiled. Yet he worries about the city’s dwindling classical scene. “Hyderabad has such a rich musical tradition. Sadly, concerts have become fewer over the last decade. I hope sponsors and music lovers revive that culture.”

Indian classical music, he believes, transcends borders. “Our music has graced the greatest venues-Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall. It commands respect for its emotion and depth,” he said with pride.

He sees platforms like IBTIDA as vital to keeping the tradition alive. “These initiatives bring mehfils back to life, connecting generations. More people should support them-this is the legacy we leave behind.”

Curators Speak: Reviving the Mehfils

Founded in 2019 by Tanvi Singh Bhatia and Anubhav Jain, IBTIDA–Ek Mehfil is reawakening the charm of intimate mehfils. After Delhi and Mumbai, the platform debuted in Hyderabad, a city rooted in tehzeeb and tradition.

“For me, IBTIDA is about recreating spaces where music and conversation meet,” said Tanvi. “Hyderabad’s rich culture makes it ideal for this revival. At our concerts, we exclude food and alcohol — the soul outweighs commercial appeal.”Anubhav adds, “I was surprised to see young people craving mehfils and baithaks. They’re the wisest generation — seeking originality in a world where everything looks the same.”