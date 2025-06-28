The Scion Who Writes Empire Back To Life

He is the 20th descendant of the legendary king of Vijayanagara, Krishna Devaraya, the cultural icon whose hold on popular culture remains intact. But meet 24-year-old debutant author Tirumala Devaraya in his simple green kurta and a welcoming smile, and one would hardly guess at first glance that he carries such a weighty lineage.

The young royal scion has just finished his first historical novel, In the Empire of the God King, set in the 15th century during the reign of Krishna Deva Raya. This is the first of a planned trilogy and marks an impactful debut with a healthy dose of action, history, and adventure. “Setting my story in that period allowed me the freedom to craft a character-driven narrative,” he explains and adds.

“If I had chosen a real historical figure, I would have been bound by strict historical accounts. By creating fictional characters, I could explore themes like loyalty, family, and personal growth, all against a backdrop of real historical events.” Born in Anegundi near Hampi, Tirumala moved to America when he was just two years old. He was raised between Maryland and Virginia for seven years. “That period really shaped my foundation,” he says. “My mother would take me to the library all the time. I read picture books, comics, anything I could get my hands on.” Even at that age, a love of history was beginning to grow. Initially, he was fascinated by prehistory, including archaeology and dinosaurs, while later moving on to knights, kings, and queens. When he returned to India at the age of eight, the rhythms of life changed. The family had come back to Hampi after the passing of his grandfather, Achyuta Devaraya, and decided they would stay.

Tirumala launched In the Empire of the God King at Hyderabad’s Bhaskara Auditorium in Birla Science Centre.