The Sad Part Of 24/7 Happiness

In the quest for happiness, people employ various methods like nurturing meaningful relationships, eating healthy, pursuing financial stability, practising self-care, and engaging in physical exercise. However, the propaganda of achieving ‘24/7 Happiness,’ often preached by self-proclaimed gurus and YouTube influencers can have detrimental effects. Many of them coach individuals into targeting unrealistic and unhealthy forms of achieving life-long bliss. Behind a facade of fake smiles, the suppression of raw emotions and impending doom can profoundly impact individuals both physically and mentally, leading to dire consequences.

In Pursuit of Happiness

The rise of social media exacerbates the 24/7 happiness epidemic when displays of luxury and social status take centre stage influencing people to associate money with solving every problem known to man. Statements like ‘Life is too short to miss out’ or ‘Live life king-size’ can be misinterpreted by those who avoid confronting their inner struggles and prioritise multitasking at sonic speeds to generate multitudes of wealth. The prevalence of narrow-mindedness and constant hustling intensifies with the proliferation of YouTube videos promoting fast monetary gains, featured widely alongside content. Some renowned experts promote 24/7 happiness to generate the ‘fan dynamic effect’ due to their fame and reputation.

Meera Jayaprakash, Psychotherapist at The Flashlight warns against the doom associated with the 24/7 happiness mantra saying, “When a person suppresses their natural emotions like sadness, anger, or guilt in pursuit of continuous happiness, it comes out drastically in the form of self-doubt, seeking validation, emotional stress, frustration, and lack of self-confidence. The physical body also starts showing mental health trauma in the form of insomnia or hypersomnia, eating disorders, blood pressure, difficulty in emotional and sexual intimacy, cysts and even stress-induced tumours.”

While individuals on social media, family or society may propagate the need to be happy 24/7, the root cause of the validation-seeking attitude stems from a much larger issue. “The need to seek constant happiness stems down to gender norms which leads to suppression of natural emotions. For example, a woman may have difficulty showing anger and is expected to smile, a man is accustomed to not showing emotions or the eldest child of the family is pressured to maintain a responsible image,” adds Meera.

An Emotional Journey

The true meaning of happiness lies when feelings of sadness, pain, grief, and fear are confronted leading to healthy growth and important life lessons. For Rimma Quadros, Chief Coordinator, Arts and Humanities, the pursuit of 24/7 happiness taught her important lessons in life. She says, “The pursuit of success in various aspects of life leaves little time for personal growth. Competition in academics, jobs and picture-perfect social media content adds to stress and harms mental health.” “In this journey, recognizing both the ups and downs is vital. Fostering support, open communication and self-compassion are crucial to navigate the pressures of modern life and emerge stronger,” she adds.

Sneha Gupta, a holistic well-being life coach stresses that acknowledging pain and sadness is the very first step towards true happiness. She says, “Striving for positivity and happiness is important yet to achieve happiness. One must first understand and navigate grief.” The constant chase of happiness is something we create for ourselves through trials and triumphs. “Happiness is achieved by understanding our subconscious mind, our value system, and beliefs, and cultivating meaningful relationships along the way,” adds Sneha.

Embrace Imperfections

The first step to happiness is understanding where sadness comes from and the root causes behind it. Constant people-pleasing and validation-seeking ultimately lead to a rut of frustration and dissatisfaction, no matter how good you may strive to be. Divya Mohindroo, Counselling Psychologist and Founder of Embrace Imperfections weighs in on the happiness trend advising, “The mentality of ‘Good vibes only’ or being happy 24/7 removes you from the world, the community, and the people in your life.” “Expressing through words or movement, art, music, or dance is essential to convey emotions. Take breaks from social media and news to prevent overwhelm. Consider therapy and prioritise self-care and slow down to gain a deeper understanding of yourself and those around you,” suggests Mahindroo.

To deal with the root cause of suppressed emotions therapeutic techniques like emotional expression through open communication and writing without filters on a piece of paper are greatly effective. “Accept and remind yourself that some situations have no control without any judgement, journal and be mindful of your present by avoiding multitasking to remain truly content and satisfied,” adds Jayaprakash.

