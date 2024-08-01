The rise of Indie music

Hyderabad’s enlightenment has become a linchpin in its resonant indie music renaissance. The digital wave has not only introduced the city’s youthful audiences to the refreshment of global tones but also woven a library of connections among artists, promoters, sponsors, and listeners. Economically, the interconnectedness is invaluable, as it allows various stakeholders to meet each other’s needs through a newfound grasp.

A sonic tsunami

“Certain venues have a strict policy of artists not playing original music. But again, we’re lucky to have a venue like EXT that is open to experimenting with different genres and also with original music. Currently metal is the only genre that has consistent gigs with original music,” says bassist, Abbas Razvi. He finalises his band, Godless, which sings about the gruesome actions of war, politics, and the resulting terrors. All of this, amidst a sonic tsunami. And Godless, a Hyderabad-based extreme metal band, delivers this effectively.

Anger yet meaningful lyrics

Peekay, Alt-rock musician, unearths rage, sadness, and femininity in her music, harnessing these intense feelings to create intimately relatable compositions. Her emphatic lower vocal register conveys intense anger through meaningful lyrics and moving guitar solos, turning irritation into a strong story that resonates with those experiencing similar emotions. “Rock music in Hyderabad has traditionally leaned heavily on familiar covers, creating a predictable and comforting habitat for both musicians and audiences. Those who make music for a living, like myself, used to perform just covers earlier. It paid the bills but we also tended to lose ourselves. As creators, it’s a compulsion for our souls to be able to write and have our sound. Slowly, we started doing that. And, festivals became more original, inspiring artists to be true to themselves. They started telling stories about their lives, as they frankly began living. We started to talk about the environment around us — pain, grief, heartbreak. I have gone from RnB to progressive and alternative rock. I prefer singing my truth heavily and theatrically. My new piece Merciless emotes loud lamentation,” she tells us.

catchy melodies and lively beats

Likewise, singer Arpit Chourey’s music is special and earnest, bringing a fresh change from the typical pop scene in Hyderabad with its wholehearted ingenuity and emotional chasm.

His music is earthy, organic and at times, raw. It’s what he is. “I try to make my songs breezy and as close to nature as possible. The only reason for it is because that’s what I love and hence it comes out naturally,” says Arpit.

His striking creations consist of a special mix of memorable tunes, sincere words, and creative structures, resulting in a one-of-a-kind pop style that is distinctly his. Chourey’s music frequently includes catchy melodies and lively beats. Tracks such as Tere Ho, Paperboat, and Pinjraa document his dexterity in mixing lively rhythms with wistful lyrics.

Arpit says, “Audience is preferring original music instead of commercial music because commercial music is becoming mundane, easy, repetitive and mediocre. The only kind of music that is getting ‘viral’ is 1-minute and on the reels. The enthusiasts and listeners demand more. They want music that stimulates their brain and leaves them in awe and hence they are turning towards the alternate/indie side of it. The crowd discovers it through a handful of venues and events that happen in the city, through social media but mostly when they go out to see their favourite artists and listen to other unknown artists in the lineup.”

A gradual resurgence

“People are increasingly interested in independent music as they seek fresh alternatives to mainstream film music. Although this widespread fascination has been present for a while and gained great popularity in the 1990s during the peak of the indie pop craze, it slowly disappeared in the 2000s. But, as that period was coming to an end, there was a gradual resurgence, mainly due to artists such as Prateek Kuhad, Parekh & Singh, Raghu Dixit, and others, exploding with popularity as the hip-hop scene began to gain recognition,” says singer and musician, Niteesh Kondiparthi.

Challenges

However, planning an independent music event is one of the most difficult tasks. Despite original music gaining more acceptance, there is still a long way to go. It can be challenging to sell tickets and pack a venue, often resulting in event cancellations due to poor ticket sales. A significant amount of money is invested in acquiring sound and lighting equipment for the event, as well as promoting the show.

Why audiences prefer indie music

As George Hull, the jazz artist known for his visionary improvisations, insightfully notes, “Original music holds a mirror up to the artist’s soul. It’s this realism that draws people in and makes the experience memorable.”

Live music showcases, organised by enthusiastic individuals, are vital for introducing new talent and providing a space for audiences to discover new music.

“Planning a music event centred on notable indie music requires choosing a venue that backs up-and-coming artists, working with local talent to curate a varied lineup, and advertising through different channels to attract an enthusiast who is seeking fresh experiences. The procedure not only unveils the artists’ identity but also nurtures a sense of unity within their music precinct,” George adds, signing off.

As creators, it’s a compulsion for our souls to be able to write and have our sound. Slowly, we started doing that. And, festivals became more original, inspiring artists to be true to themselves — Peekay, Alt-rock musician

Although it gained great popularity in the 1990s, it slowly disappeared in the 2000s. But there was a gradual resurgence, mainly due to artists such as Prateek Kuhad, Parekh & Singh, Raghu Dixit, and others, exploding with popularity as the hip-hop scene began to gain recognition.” — Niteesh Kondiparthi, singer

Audience is preferring original music instead of commercial music because commercial music is becoming mundane, easy, repetitive and mediocre. The only kind of music that is getting ‘viral’ is 1-minute and on the reels — Arpit Chourey, singer