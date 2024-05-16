The right sunscreen

Regardless of the weather, using sunscreen is essential since it is one of the most efficient ways to protect your skin from dangerous ultraviolet rays.

“The type of skin you have influences how you choose sunscreen during summer. One must examine the situation before deciding on sunscreen,” says Dr Pallavi Sule, dermatologist and aesthetic physician. Here’s what you need to know to select sunscreen.

Water-resistant:

It stays on the skin for at least 40 to 80 minutes, depending on the type. This means that if you spend that much time in the sun, sweating or swimming, you are protected from the sun’s harmful rays.

Cream-based:

For dry skin, apply a cream-based sunscreen with moisturising properties. As the SPF increases, the sunscreen becomes greasier, which is why cream-based sunscreens are recommended for dry skin types to assist maintain moisture. Gel- or oil-free sunscreens, as they will keep pores unclogged.

Minerals:

It contains mineral UV filters, might give you a white cast. Sunscreens containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (in varying percentages) can give the skin a white, ashy, or purple hue. To reduce this, use a sunscreen with nano or micronized zinc oxide particles that mix in with the skin. Look for sunscreens with a lightweight or sheer composition.

Sunscreen should be applied to all sun-exposed areas, such as the face, ears, neck, lips, and hands. Wear sun-protective clothing and stay inside between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun’s UV rays are most intense,” says Dr Pallavi Sule.