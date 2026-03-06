The Reel World of Online Feminism









The internet is rife with the “real” meaning of feminism. While some women see social media as a catharsis to express their feminist views, many find it regressive, and something that reduces feminist principles into shallow trends, curated narratives, and digital commodification monetised into a 15-second catchy little reel. The moment your digital tether snaps, whether it is heartbreak or some other private cataclysm, the millisecond the data reflects a change in "frequent locations" on your phone, or the tagging stops, Instagram’s algorithm offers a system reboot.

Your For You page immediately pivots from pasta recipes and book quotes to a conformist recovery ward where heartbreak is diagnosed as a skin care routine.

Here, the cure for a shattered ego is a “glow-up” serum, and the illusion of intimacy is sold by women whispering from their bedrooms, suggesting that a Pilates class or an expensive dinner is the only path to sovereignty. We have swapped the grainy anger of 90s Riot Grrrl zines for the high-gloss sheen of main character energy. In this widening chasm, women are being seen more than ever before, but sometimes through a lens that rewards consumption over catharsis. Buying a new identity is, after all, much easier than interrogating the systems that broke your heart in the first place.





The "Digital Ghoonghat"

For many women, the digital world is a site of high-stakes negotiation. Navya Misran, a former sociology student and co-founder of Kitaab Club, observed this duality while staying in her village during the pandemic. She describes a “double life” that produces a profound sense of performative dualism, a survival tactic for the modern woman.

“There’s this offline version that exists in your house where you’re obedient and sanskari and silent... whilst you’re expressive and liberated online,” Misran explains. “Over time it produces a lot of exhaustion, a lot of anxiety and this constant lingering sense of inauthenticity.”

Superficial vs Real

She argues that we cannot dismiss these digital performances as merely superficial. In contexts where a woman’s physical body is tightly regulated, the act of filming a reel becomes a radical reclamation of agency. She recalls women in her family who live behind the ghoonghat (veil), performing domestic labour in silence, only to find a voice behind a closed door.

“I’ve seen them working in a ghoonghat and then just going on the other side of the door, lifting the ghoonghat and taking selfies, recording cooking videos. It’s deeply affirming to watch women claim space and express their desire and just simply exist normally, joyfully, and not have to apologise for it.”

She speaks of how online feminism is the act of being bold and loud, but in her hometown, women barely have the agency to make a single choice.

Here is the structural trap: while this act is a moment to oneself for the individual, it exists within a domestic panopticon. The woman is finding language for her desire, but she is doing so while balancing the emotional strain of a double life that the platform is happy to exploit for engagement.

The Algorithmic Flattening

If Navya sees the understated agency of the individual, Disha, a PhD scholar in philosophy at Delhi University, worries about what happens to feminist theory when it is squeezed into a 15-second vibe. Disha, specializing in feminist epistemology, warns of “algorithmic flattening”— the process where complex political struggle is reduced to an aesthetic category. “I definitely feel that their actual strength is diluted,” Disha warns. “Usually things are presented as black and white, as gender wars... You can’t really engage with a critical movement without nuance.”

The algorithm rewards what is easily consumable. This creates a hierarchy where a “Eurocentric packaged feminism”— neoliberal, affluent, and visually “pretty”— is pushed to the top, while the lived knowledge of marginalized groups is pushed to the margins. When a video about the horrors of systemic oppression is sandwiched between a skincare routine and a dance challenge, the feed creates a moral equivalence between high-stakes political struggle and low-stakes consumer choices. “I would be wary of using the term feminism for such a discourse,” Disha notes. “It really seems like we’re going backwards. You see young people being so radicalized in the opposite direction.”





The Commodity Trap

The transition from the zine to the reel is, a shift from community-building to data-harvesting. Navyaa Shukla, an IP lawyer and digital consumer, notes that the empowerment performed online largely pertains to the male gaze, because the algorithm itself is built upon that gaze. “Most of the things we see on social media are performative, done for engagement,” Shukla observes. “True empowerment is when one is able to do something solely for their own pleasure, and not for any external validation.”

The material reality is even grimmer. As the woman in Misran’s village lifts her ghoonghat to film a recipe, she is unknowingly entering into a predatory legal contract.

Shukla highlights that while legal protection exists on paper, the platform’s “safe-harbour” protection largely exempts them from liability while they strip the creator of control. “A creator’s control is significantly diluted once content is posted online,” Shukla

warns. “Social media platforms gain a very wide license to use that content... So, while online, empowerment is about autonomy and ownership, legally, that autonomy comes with caveats.”

The Polished vs. The Raw

The evolution from the 1990s zine to the 2026 reel is a journey from the jagged to the polished. The Riot Grrrls used ugly aesthetics to break the male gaze; today’s digital feminism often uses perfectly curated aesthetics to attract the algorithm's favour. The zine was a tool for mobilisation; the reel is a tool for consumption.

As Navya Misran observes, the digital space allows a woman

in a village to “simply exist,” a feat that was unimaginable before. However, as Disha and Shukla caution, we must distinguish between liberation and visibility. Visibility is a commodity that the algorithm can sell; liberation is a political project that the algorithm often obstructs.

The challenge for the modern sociology student and digital citizen is to ensure that the aesthetic does not become a new kind of veil. We must look past the curated girlhood on the screen and demand the rights, protections, and nuances that a 15-second reel, no matter how beautiful, can never fully capture. The revolution may be filmed, but if it is only done for the “Likes”, it might never actually start.