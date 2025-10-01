The Ravanas Within: Triumphs Of Courage

For Dr Reddy and Dr Rao, every era has its Ravana. During COVID-19, fear became the greatest Ravana—frontline staff braved infection, stigma, and exhaustion, while nurses stayed away from their families to care for patients. In 15 days, a dedicated theatre for COVID-positive patients was set up, ensuring life-saving care continued safely. Courage also came in personal acts: a young daughter became her father’s liver donor, defying stigma and saving his life. True triumph lies in confronting these inner Ravanas with courage, resilience, and faith.”

Not every Ravana burns outside: Miheeka Daggubati, Entrepreneur

The hardest Ravanas we face aren’t external-they exist in fear, hesitation, ego, and doubt. The real battle is learning to accept that darkness with gentleness and then moving toward the light. Each small act of courage-embracing change, trusting instincts, or allowing oneself to grow at a personal pace-becomes a quiet victory. Dussehra is a reminder that clarity emerges when we confront what holds us back, again and again.”

Walking through fear, not away from it: Dr. Sreedevi Devireddy, Chairman, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, AP & Telangana

Every one of us carries inner Ravanas-fears, doubts, and challenges that question our worth. For women, these battles are often compounded by societal expectations and stereotypes. Dussehra reminds us that the power to slay these Ravanas lies within. Facing my fears-whether taking on leadership roles in rural Telangana or pursuing a Chevening Fellowship at Oxford-revealed strengths I never knew I had. True victory isn’t silencing fear; it’s walking through it with courage and conviction.”