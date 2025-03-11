The Raja Saab release delayed

The release of Prabhas’ highly-anticipated film The Raja Saab, originally scheduled for April 10, has been pushed back, much to the disappointment of his fans.

Dismissing the various rumours circulating about the cause of delay, an informed source in the filmmakers’ team said efforts to include the best Computer Graphics (CG) in the film had set the timeline back. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he revealed that October 2025 is now being targeted for the release of the horror-comedy.

Chief among the rumours about the postponed release are that it’s due to an injury which has played havoc with shooting schedules, and that some 60 percent of the scenes are to be re-shot as Prabhas isn’t happy with them. However, the source asserted that “these are all speculation and figments of someone’s imagination.”

Denying that Prabhas was not satisfied with some of the scenes, he said, “He is very happy with the portions already shot. Everything has shaped up as per our discussions with him before going on the floors.”

Asked whether the problem lay in Prabhas’ dates, the source said, “It’s nothing to do with his dates. Yes, he is doing Fauji and a photoshoot for director Prashanth Varma’s film. However, despite being busy, he is pretty accommodative about the dates for The Raja Saab. There are no date issues at all.”

Elaborating on what he cites as being responsible for the delay, he said, “We have to use the best CG and work is in progress on this at blitzkrieg speed.”

Giving an update about the future schedule, he said, “In the second week of April, we will be entering the fourth phase of shooting. Certain portions will be shot in Hyderabad itself and another schedule is planned abroad in June/July. We have not zeroed in on foreign shooting locations yet.”

The source also revealed that a teaser-trailer of The Raja Saab would be released in April or May.

Maruthi is directing the horror-comedy. Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher and Zarina Wahab are among Prabhas’ co-stars. The pan-India film bankrolled by People Media Factory is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.