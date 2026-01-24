The Raja Saab’ Producer Files Complaint

The producer of The Raja Saab, SKN has filed a formal complaint with cybercrime authorities, alleging that derogatory remarks and impersonation on social media have crossed from criticism into reputational harm. The action follows a wave of online posts targeting the film and its star, Prabhas, with claims that certain accounts falsely posed as the producer to spread misleading narratives.

The producer has warned that legal action will follow if such content continues, signalling a tougher stance from filmmakers against digital trolling.

He also said, “I am well aware of how a producer tried to negatively campaign on this film when we began shooting. Tomorrow, you will see the same producer speaking positively about it.”

SKN credited Prabhas for standing firm amid the noise. “This film was only made possible because Prabhas gave his best without believing those campaigns,” he added—framing the backlash not just as online trolling, but as a deeper industry power play the team claims to have worked through in silence.