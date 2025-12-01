The Quiet Wedding Of Sam and Raj

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru exchanged vows in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore on Monday morning.

According to a verified source, just 30 close relatives and friends attended the private predawn wedding.

The couple took their vows in the serene, spiritual atmosphere of the ashram. Samantha later shared the first photos of her intimate wedding on Instagram. She looked radiant in a red saree with intricate zari work, paired with elegant gold jewellery. Raj complemented her look with a white kurta set layered with a beige Nehru jacket.

Before the main ritual, the couple exchanged rings and posed happily for the camera, with Samantha proudly displaying her wedding ring in one of the photos. This wedding marks the second marriage for both Samantha and Raj. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, while Raj was earlier married to Shhyamali De, with reports indicating their separation in 2022.

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha is a rare yogic marriage ritual that purifies and aligns the five elements within each partner. Unlike conventional weddings, this ancient consecration is offered only at Linga Bhairavi abodes and a few select spaces worldwide.