The Pricey Vanity Fair

Walk into a luxury boutique today, and you might find a £2,000 handbag sharing shelf space with a lipstick priced at nearly the same amount as your electricity bill. Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Gucci — the gods of couture — have decided that their next runway isn’t fabric, but faces. Glosses, bronzers, and mascaras are now paraded as the latest must-have accessories, sparking a frenzy of intrigue, scepticism, and social-media snark. But as beauty counters turn into catwalk extensions, one question refuses to leave the mirror: Does a luxury brand lipstick really deserve the same reverence as a monogrammed tote?

Or are we just paying for packaging that screams status symbol?

Lipstick With a Logo

For luxury houses, branching into beauty isn’t entirely new — Chanel and Dior have sold lipsticks and perfumes for decades. But what makes today’s expansion striking is the audacity of the price tags. A Prada foundation at Rs 8,850 or a Gucci mascara costing more than a decent dinner for two is being marketed not just as makeup, but as an experience.

“Luxury brands are selling the dream — not the formula,” says Ritika Sharma, a Mumbai-based beauty consultant who reviews high-end and drugstore products alike. “The lipstick itself might be decent, even great. But what you’re really paying for is the thrill of pulling a Gucci tube out of your clutch at a party. It’s an accessory, a flex.”

And that’s where the backlash begins. TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit beauty communities have been flooded with posts comparing these products to far cheaper dupes. Hashtags like #BougieButBasic have trended, with users mocking the idea of paying couture prices for what some reviewers call “drugstore-quality formulas in designer jackets.”

Love the Vanity Counter

So why are fashion brands, already billion-dollar empires, dipping their manicured toes into foundation bottles? The answer is simple: diversification and accessibility.

“Not everyone can buy a Prada gown,” explains Saachi Mehta, a makeup artist. “But a Prada lipstick? That’s within reach for a growing middle class that wants a taste of luxury without mortgaging their future. Beauty products act as entry-level investments into the brand identity.”

It’s a strategy luxury houses have mastered with perfumes. Chanel No. 5 didn’t just sell scent — it sold status. Makeup is the next logical step, offering loyalists a way to wear the brand daily without needing front-row seats at Fashion Week. But the risk is clear: if consumers feel shortchanged on quality, the allure of the logo might not be enough to justify the splurge.

Hype Meets Hashtags

On social media, luxury beauty has become both a flex and a punchline. Memes about “Gucci mascara wiping out your savings” circulate alongside unboxing videos where influencers gasp over packaging embossed with monograms.

“I bought a Louis Vuitton compact because I genuinely thought it would feel different,” admits Sanya Iyer (26), a corporate professional in Bengaluru. “And yes, the packaging is stunning. But the powder itself? Honestly, my Rs 1,200 Sephora one feels the same. I don’t regret buying it once — it’s fun to own. But would I refill? Probably not.”

This cycle — curiosity, splurge, mild disappointment — is what fuels online conversations. Beauty TikTok has especially become the watchdog, with creators doing wear-tests comparing Gucci Crayon Contour des Lèvres costing Rs 2,800-Rs 3,300 against May-belline’s Rs 200- 400 one. More often than not, the cheaper products hold their ground.

Emotional Price Tag

Still, luxury beauty isn’t all about formulas. It’s about storytelling — a currency these fashion houses excel at. Owning a Prada lipstick isn’t just about pigment; it’s about slipping into a narrative of glamour, wealth, and belonging.

That identity, however, is under fire. Gen Z, notoriously vocal about value-for-money, is less swayed by status symbols than by authenticity and sustainability. If a lipstick feels like an overpriced cash grab, the brand risks alienating a generation that is quick to cancel, boycott, and move on.

Innovation or Imitation

The big question remains: are these brands innovating, or simply rebranding what the beauty industry already does well? So far, critics argue it’s the latter. While some lines boast clean ingredients and sleek refillable packaging, few have truly disrupted the industry in ways that justify four-digit price tags. Smaller indie brands often lead innovation in textures, colours, and ethical sourcing — with luxury players arriving late, but with louder marketing.

“Honestly, if I’m spending that much, I’d rather buy from a brand like Pat McGrath or Charlotte Tilbury,” says Ritika, a makeup artist. “At least tthere, you’re paying for artistry and product innovation —not just a fashion logo slapped on a lipstick.”

Backlash Reality

The backlash isn’t just about makeup — it’s about shifting consumer expectations of luxury itself. In an era where transparency, sustainability, and value dominate, the old formula of “just add a logo” may no longer cut it. For now, luxury houses seem unbothered. Their beauty launches are accompanied by glamorous campaigns, celebrity endorsements, and limited-edition drops that sell out in hours. The allure of exclusivity remains powerful, even as critics rage online.

But as the meme culture grows louder and more unforgiving, luxury’s grip on the vanity counter might loosen. What once felt like aspiration could soon look like absurdity.

The Selective Couture

Probably — but selectively. Consumers may indulge once, for the thrill, then retreat to their trusted mid-range favourites. Luxury makeup may survive as a collectible item, a piece of art more than a practical product.

In the end, couture’s invasion of the makeup aisle has less to do with innovation and more to do with fantasy. A lipstick might not change your life, but pulling out that Prada bullet at brunch will certainly start a conversation. Whether you see it as empowerment or exploitation depends on which side of the mirror you’re standing on.