The Powerful Drape In Power Coorridors

In India’s Parliament, fashion is rarely just about fashion. The saree — arguably the most iconic garment in the country — has increasingly become a powerful visual statement for women leaders. In a space historically dominated by men in suits and kurta-pyjamas, the saree offers something different: a blend of tradition, authority, identity, and cultural storytelling.

Over the years, women politicians have used sarees not merely as attire but as a subtle yet powerful way to communicate their values, roots, and political messaging. From regional weaves to symbolic colours, what appears to be a simple wardrobe choice often carries deeper meaning.

Psychologist Dr. Ananya Menon believes the symbolism is deliberate. “Clothing in politics has always been strategic,” she says. “For women in Parliament, the saree becomes a visual language. It communicates authenticity, cultural pride, and leadership without a single word being spoken.”

A Garment With Political Weight

The saree’s association with Indian identity makes it uniquely suited to political spaces. Unlike Western power dressing — often defined by suits and tailored jackets — the saree merges authority with cultural heritage.Prominent leaders such as the late PM Indira Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Deepa Dasmunshi, Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Priyanka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have long demonstrated how sarees can shape public perception. Their choices range from handloom cottons to rich silks, each reflecting a distinct personal and political identity.

Fashion stylist Ritu Verma notes that the saree in Parliament often carries a quiet assertion of cultural legitimacy. “When a leader walks into Parliament wearing a handwoven saree from her region, it becomes a statement of representation,” she explains. “It signals that she carries the identity of her constituency into the political space.”

Regional Weaves as Representation

One of the most striking aspects of parliamentary saree fashion is the diversity of regional textiles. Leaders often showcase handloom traditions from across India — turning parliamentary corridors into a subtle exhibition of the country’s textile heritage.

For example, Nirmala Sitharaman has frequently been seen wearing traditional silk sarees during the presentation of the Union Budget, sometimes highlighting South Indian weaves such as Kanjivarams. Similarly, leaders from West Bengal often choose Bengal cottons or jamdani sarees, while politicians from Maharashtra may wear the traditional cotton Kathpadari and Narayan-pethi sarees, and the Paithani silks on special occasion. Not to forget the iconic Pochampally Ikat from the Hyderabad / Telangana region and the comfortable cotton Chanderi saree from Madhya Pradesh.

Fashion stylist Megha Deshpande believes these choices carry cultural weight. “India’s handloom sector represents centuries of craftsmanship. When politicians wear these textiles in Parliament, they are indirectly supporting artisans and reinforcing the cultural economy,” she says. In this sense, the saree becomes a form of soft economic diplomacy — promoting indigenous textiles on one of the country’s most visible stages.

The Symbolism Of Colour

Beyond the weave itself, colour also plays a role in political messaging. In Parliament, certain shades often carry symbolic meaning. White sarees, for instance, are associated with simplicity, neutrality, and moral authority. Leaders such as Mamata Banerjee are known for their understated white cotton sarees with coloured borders — an aesthetic that reinforces an image of austerity and grassroots connection.

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut brings in a new kind of modern style to Parliament, with vibrant colours like saffron, red, or deep blue. These colours convey confidence, cultural pride, or ideological alignment. While these choices may appear purely stylistic, they often shape public perception in subtle ways.

Fashion stylist Karishma Taneja says colour psychology plays a significant role in political dressing. “Bright colours can command attention and project confidence, while softer tones convey restraint and approachability. Women politicians are increasingly aware of how these visual cues influence their public image,” she explains.

Fashion in a Male-Dominated Space

Historically, Indian politics has been dominated by male voices and masculine aesthetics. For decades, the visual language of power in Parliament was defined largely by men’s clothing—white kurta-pyjamas, bandhgalas, or Western suits.

The increasing visibility of women leaders has gradually reshaped this landscape. The saree, once seen simply as traditional attire, now functions as a symbol of female authority in politics.

Saree Draper Kavita Sharma believes this shift carries deeper social significance. “For many women politicians, wearing a saree in Parliament is not about conforming to tradition—it’s about reclaiming it. They are demonstrating that leadership can exist alongside cultural femininity,” she says.

Rather than adopting Western-style power suits, many Indian women leaders choose to embrace traditional attire while exercising authority in one of the country’s most influential institutions.

Media, Visibility, and Image

In the age of television and social media, political image-making has become increasingly visual. Parliamentary sessions are widely photographed and broadcast, making clothing choices more visible than ever before.

Fashion enthusiast, Thea D’Souza, who tracks political style, says public interest in parliamentary fashion has grown noticeably “People now pay attention to what politicians wear. A distinctive saree or regional weave can go viral on social media, sparking conversations about culture, identity, and fashion,” she says.

This visibility has turned political wardrobes into a subtle extension of personal branding. A politician’s consistent style—whether minimalist cotton sarees or vibrant silks—can reinforce their public persona.

The Future of Power Dressing

As more women enter Indian politics, the relationship between fashion and power is likely to evolve further. Younger politicians are experimenting with different draping styles, fabrics, and contemporary interpretations of traditional attire.

However, the saree’s enduring presence in Parliament suggests that its symbolic value remains strong. It bridges the gap between tradition and modern leadership, allowing women politicians to express authority while celebrating cultural heritage.

Verma believes this balance is what makes the saree so powerful in political spaces. “It’s not just clothing — it’s narrative,” she says. “Every saree carries a story about region, identity, and representation.”

In the power corridors of Parliament, where every gesture and statement can carry political significance, the saree continues to function as a form of visual diplomacy. Draped across the shoulders of India’s women leaders, it represents far more than style—it represents culture, confidence, and the quiet power of presence.



