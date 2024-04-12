The power of posture

Our bodies tighten and tense up during stressful moments, causing the head to lower and the arms to cling to the torso. However, did you know that there is a reciprocal relationship between our posture and our emotions? A simple change in a person’s posture can make a difference in their daily lives, says Dr. Prerna Kohli (MPhil, PhD), clinical psychologist and founder of MindTribe.in. How does one go about doing this?

“An example from many of our childhood experiences is the National Cadet Corps (NCC) training that we often undergo in school. During NCC drills, instructors emphasise standing erect, with our chest out, shoulders back, and stomach in. This posture not only promotes physical discipline but also instills a sense of confidence and pride in oneself. Many of us can recall how, after adopting this posture, we felt more alert, empowered, and ready to take on challenges,” says Dr. Prena, adding, “It’s a simple yet effective demonstration of how adjusting our body posture can directly influence our mood and predisposition to happiness. Just as in NCC training, carrying ourselves with confidence in our everyday lives can have similar positive effects on our mental and emotional well-being.”

Studies have shown that slouching, too much sitting, and a sedentary lifestyle can reinforce or exacerbate the symptoms of depression.

Practicing good posture

Move every 20 minutes or so to reset posture and blood flow (set a timer if necessary).

Keep your back straight yet relaxed; picture your neck, spine, and head hanging loosely from a thread.

Allow your shoulders to drop and relax, and your arms to rest with your hands open, either together in your lap or between your legs.

Try posture-improving exercises; there are many exercises that can help with posture and form, including yoga.