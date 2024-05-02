The oral darkside

As the temperature rises, our bodies generate less saliva than usual. Unpleasant things like Xerostomia, or dry mouth, start to happen when the mouth lacks adequate moisture. “Your tongue and other parts of your mouth may start to burn as a result. Your lips start to get cracked and dry. Bad breath, or halitosis, may also occur. Due to the dehydration, you can even experience difficulty chewing your meal or swallowing, according to cosmetic dentist Dr Sameena Ali of Alis Dentistree and Alis Dental Academy.

Saliva is crucial

Saliva helps remove food particles from your gums and teeth. “Additionally, it contains minerals like calcium, phosphate, and bicarbonate that support the health and strength of your teeth. Without enough saliva, you are more likely to develop cavities and are at a greater risk of developing gingivitis as bacteria proliferate in your mouth,” says Dr Sameena.

Precautions

Keep track of your diet: “Now is the time to consume plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Tomatoes, cucumbers, and melons are high in water and are excellent hydrators. To protect your teeth, rinse your mouth with water after eating acidic fruits such as grapefruit or lemons, or drinking fruit juice. Caffeine is a natural diuretic. So is alcohol,” Sameena adds.

Stay hydrated! “Make sure you drink plenty of water. This is the best beverage for keeping your teeth and gums healthy and staying hydrated,” adds the dentist.

Understanding Dry Mouth

Dr Prathyusha Prasad, senior consultant dentist at KIMS Hospitals, explains that xerostomia, or dry mouth, can be caused by a variety of factors:

Radiation therapy

Ageing

Medications such as antihistamines, decongestants, and antidepressants can inhibit saliva production.

Additionally, medical conditions like diabetes, Sjögren’s syndrome, HIV/AIDS, and Parkinson’s disease contribute to xerostomia.

Lifestyle factors including smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and mouth breathing exacerbate the condition.

“Regular dental check-ups are vital for monitoring oral health and addressing any concerns that arise. Understanding the causes of xerostomia is critical for effective management and prevention. Individuals can relieve symptoms and maintain excellent oral health by treating underlying causes and taking preventive measures.” Dr Prathyusha Prasad, senior consultant dentist at KIMS Hospitals.

Treatment

Adjusting medication dosage or switching to alternatives may alleviate symptoms.

The management of underlying medical conditions is crucial.

Symptomatic relief can be achieved through artificial saliva substitutes, oral moisturising gels, or prescription medications that stimulate saliva production.

Use sugar-free mints to stimulate saliva production. Sucking on these will also help to freshen your breath.