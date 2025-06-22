The Lizzo Treachery?

Lizzo’s body has always been part of the conversation, but now, that conversation has taken a nosedive into murky territory. The four-time Grammy winner, long considered a symbol of self-love and size inclusivity, is facing backlash after finally admitting she had tried Ozempic, the weight-loss drug she once denied needing.

In September 2024, Lizzo clapped back at Ozempic rumours with a defiant Instagram post, crediting weight training and a calorie deficit — not shots. “Blame Starbucks, not meds,” seemed to be the message as she showed off a noticeably leaner frame.

But things have changed. On the Just Trish podcast, Lizzo admitted she’d tried Ozempic and other GLP-1 meds during a “desperate” phase, saying, “I’ve tried everything… Ozempic works because you eat less. But it’s mind over matter if you can do it on your own.”

Lizzo once blamed her weight loss on ditching high-calorie Starbucks drinks; nearly 1,200 calories a day, she revealed. But after finally admitting to trying GLP-1 meds like Ozempic, fans felt duped. The plot twist hit hard. “We were out here arguing in the group chat,” one tweet read. “Turns out South Park was right?”

The South Park episode, The End of Obesity mocked celebrity weight loss culture with a spoof drug called “Lizzo” — a budget Ozempic that makes users “not care about their weight.” After her real-life confession, the satire stung more. Then came her glowing SNL appearance in April, with a visibly transformed body that left fans sensing the shift wasn’t just physical.

The contradictions didn’t stop there. On the same podcast, Lizzo revealed she’s no longer vegan after more than a decade. She admitted to eating 3,000–5,000 calories a day just to feel full, relying on fake meat and carbs. A trip to Japan changed that — she now eats whole foods, including beef, chicken, and fish. By April, she’d lost 16% of her body fat, but urged fans not to follow her lead: “Everybody’s body is different,” she said.

But online, patience is running out. “Body positivity was about rejecting the pressure to shrink,” one tweet read. “Now Lizzo’s just rebranding it with prettier captions and gym selfies.” Still, not everyone’s ready to cancel her. Dr. Mobola Savage, a physician and weight stigma advocate, weighed in: “Many hide their use of weight-loss meds out of fear, not deceit. Obesity isn’t a moral failure — it’s medical.” She also warned: “GLP-1s aren’t quick fixes. Self-medicating is dangerous.”

And while Savage acknowledged the contradictions in Lizzo’s messaging, she also said the singer’s honesty might be helpful. “She could help destigmatise the conversation — if we let her.”

That doesn’t mean fans aren’t grappling with mixed emotions. Some feel let down. Others see it as evolution. But the internet will always cheer for self-love — until it gets complicated. As one tweet so aptly put it: “We asked Lizzo to love herself. She did. Then she changed. And now we hate her for it.”