The hype and science behind adaptogens

The global wellness industry is witnessing a significant rise in the popularity of adaptogens—plant-based compounds believed to help the body resist stress, re-store balance, and improve overall well-being. From ancient Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine practices to modern-day supplements, adaptogens like ashwagandha, rhodiola, holy basil, and ginseng are becoming integral to health-conscious consumers' daily routines.But do adaptogens genuinely provide tangible benefits, or is their rise just another passing wellness trend?Nicole Linhares Kedia, a Sports Nutritionist and Integrative Health Coach, shares her perspective on the science behind adaptogens: “From a scientific standpoint, adaptogens are not entirely a ‘fad,’ but the evidence is still developing. While some adaptogens like ashwagandha, rhodiola, and ginseng have shown promising effects on stress reduction, cognitive function, and overall mental wellness, many studies are still in their early stages or are of limited scope. As more research is conducted, we will gain a clearer understanding of how these herbs function and who benefits the most from their use.”Adaptogens are natural substances, mainly herbs and mushrooms, that help the body adapt to stress, fatigue, and anxiety by modulating the adrenal system’s response.Some research suggests that adaptogens like ashwagandha and rhodiola have tangible effects on stress reduction, cognitive function, and overall mental wellness. While the scientific literature is still expanding, existing research and anecdotal evidence suggest that these herbs may have valuable applications, particularly when combined with a balanced lifestyle.Ayurvedic and homeopathic experts have long advocated for the use of adaptogens in promoting holistic health. K. Jageshwar, an Ayurvedic practitioner and homeopathic medicine specialist, emphasises the importance of adaptogens in daily life: “Herbs like ashwagandha and tulsi have been integral to Ayurveda for thousands of years. These plants do not just reduce stress but also nourish the body at a deeper level, improving immunity, vitality, and cognitive function. While modern science is catching up, these herbs have stood the test of time in traditional medicine.”Nicole further explains, “In the meantime, while science is catching up, adaptogens should be viewed as one piece of a broader approach to mental wellness, alongside practices such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and stress-management techniques like mindfulness and meditation. Adaptogens may not be a cure-all, but they may offer support in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle.”So, are adaptogens just another fleeting trend, or are they here to stay? The answer likely lies somewhere in between. While the scientific community continues to explore their efficacy, the long-standing history of adaptogens in traditional medicine, coupled with promising preliminary research, suggests they have significant potential.However, it’s essential to approach them with realistic expectations. With further research and a greater understanding of their mechanisms, adaptogens may play a crucial role in shaping the future of mental wellness. The future of adaptogens in mental wellness remains promising. Whether through traditional herbal preparations or modern supplements, the botanicals continue to bridge the gap between ancient healing and contemporary science.One of the most widely studied adaptogens, ashwagandha has been shown to lower cortisol levels, reducing stress and enhancing mental clarity.Known for its ability to enhance physical endurance and combat mental fatigue, rhodiola is often used to improve cognitive function and alleviate chronic stress.Revered in Ayurvedic medicine, holy basil is known for its calming effects and its role in managing stress and anxiety.Used for centuries, ginseng helps boost energy levels and reduce oxidative stress. Studies indicate it may improve cognitive function, particularly in aging individuals.