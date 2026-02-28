‘The hungry actor in me wants to explore different roles and genres’

Naga Chaitanya speaks about his new project, Vrushakarma, which he says will be a milestone in his career.

I am! Vrushakarma is set in a unique world; there’s a lot of VFX; also, my character Arjun is a treasure hunter, so some of the sequences are adventure action based.The unique needs of the film involve some complex planning and time-consuming workflow. Although the shooting days as such have been in control, some time has gone in mainly pre-production and VFX workflow. Also, large sets had to be put up.I have been extremely confident – from the script narration to now having finished 80 percent of the film. Vrushakarma as will be a very new experience for the audience and a milestone film for me personally as well.The romantic genre has and always will be closest to my heart, both as an actor and viewer, but the hungry actor in me will always want to explore all kinds of roles and genres.