‘The hungry actor in me wants to explore different roles and genres’
Naga Chaitanya on his new project, Vrushakarma
Naga Chaitanya speaks about his new project, Vrushakarma, which he says will be a milestone in his career.
Q You seem more excited about your new film than I’ve seen you before!
I am! Vrushakarma is set in a unique world; there’s a lot of VFX; also, my character Arjun is a treasure hunter, so some of the sequences are adventure action based.
QWhy is the film taking longer than usual to complete?
The unique needs of the film involve some complex planning and time-consuming workflow. Although the shooting days as such have been in control, some time has gone in mainly pre-production and VFX workflow. Also, large sets had to be put up.
QHow confident are you about the end product?
I have been extremely confident – from the script narration to now having finished 80 percent of the film. Vrushakarma as will be a very new experience for the audience and a milestone film for me personally as well.
QYour audience likes to see you in romantic films, isn’t it?
The romantic genre has and always will be closest to my heart, both as an actor and viewer, but the hungry actor in me will always want to explore all kinds of roles and genres.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story