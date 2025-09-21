The Hot Fad Of Ice Facial

Ice facials have become a popular beauty treatment for achieving radiant, refreshed skin. Face icing has been used for years, but now it has celebrity endorsement, and this hack is all over social media, and it is gaining traction as a beauty practice. The age-old trick of ice cubes has been used by many facialists, models, and makeup artists for years now. The frosty skin ritual is an inexpensive solution to common skin woes. It’s super quick and easy to do.

Cool Stuff

An ice facial means rubbing ice cubes on the face or immersing the face in chilled water for a few seconds or using a frozen mask. “An ice facial can feel refreshing and reduce puffiness if done carefully at home. Cryotherapy is offered as part of Medi Facials, where cooling is delivered in a precise and controlled way to ensure both safety and visible results. It provides consistent and safe cooling, works deeper to calm inflammation, stimulates circulation, and enhances the absorption of serums or actives. This makes it a more effective and longer-lasting treatment compared to simple ice application,” says

Dr Feriyal Gilani, Lead Trichologist and Cosmetologist at JCBounce Group.

Hidden Benefits

Skin icing does have a few immediate visible benefits; however, they are only temporary and are reversed once the skin temperature returns to normal.

“Icing the face reduces redness and inflammation due to acne, as the cold temperature causes the blood vessels to constrict. It

also tightens the pores, hence reducing the visibility of open pores. People with under-eye bags can benefit from the ice facial as the excess fluid from the tissue is reabsorbed into the blood vessels, thus temporarily reducing the puffiness. The cold temperature causes slight contraction of the facial muscles, giving a tighter look. Dr Pankti Gundavda, Consultant De-rmatologist and Cosmeto-logist from Mumbai.

Ice, when applied on the face before makeup, tightens pores and smoothens the skin’s surface, creating a smooth canvas for foundation and other products. A cold compress also soothes heat rashes from sunburn and triggers a cooling effect.

Things To Avoid

Icing is not a cure for acne, ageing, or pigmentation. “Best to refrain from icing the face if you suffer from cold urticaria, as it can trigger it and you may develop hives. Patients with Rosacea are sensitive to extreme changes in temperature; hence, they should avoid ice facials. Also not recommended for people who have just had any ablative laser or chemical peel done on the face,” adds Dr Pankti.

Dr Arti Sharma, a Senior Consultant at Derma Puritys Aesthetic Clinic, says that to elevate the results of ice facials, one should use natural ingredient-infused cubes like rose, cucumber, or green tea. Always perform patch tests to rule out reactions. (See Box)

Never apply ice directly to the skin. Always wrap it in a clean, soft cloth or use an ice roller. “Direct contact can cause frostbite or broken capillaries. Sudden change in temperatures can cause the tiny facial capillaries to burst, giving rise to bruising in sensitive skin types.” Dr Pankti.

Cleanse your face before icing. Applying ice to dirty skin can push bacteria deeper into pores. Don’t let the ice cube rest on any portion of your skin for too long. A sudden temperature change can cause the tiny facial capillaries to burst, giving rise to bruising in sensitive skin types. Limit icing to 1–2 minutes per session. Focus on areas like under the eyes, jawline, and cheeks using gentle circular motions.

“Post-icing, apply a moisturiser or serum to lock in hydration and prevent dryness. Ice once daily or every other day. Overuse may lead to dryness or irritation,” advises Dr Arti.

When done correctly, facial icing can be a refreshing and effective skincare boost. It should be seen as a supportive or occasional treatment and not a substitute for proven and well-rounded skincare routines.

Ice Ice Baby

• Kylie Jenner prefers ice-water facials for fresh and glowing skin after a night of partying or a long flight.

• Bella Hadid dunks her face into a bowl of ice to keep her skin glowing and even her skin tone.

• Kriti Sanon dips her face in the ice bowl to calm down her skin.

• Tamannaah Bhatia’s ice facials aid in unblocking the clogged pores and reducing morning puffiness.

Cool Tips

(Courtesy Dr Arti Sharma, Senior Consultant Doctor, Derma Puritys Aesthetic Clinic)

• Aloe Vera is hydrating and anti-inflammatory, and it soothes sunburn or acne. It is best for sensitive, dry, and acne-prone skin; however, those with an allergy to aloe should avoid it.

• Turmeric helps acne and pigmented skin due to antibacterial and brightening elements. It's great for oily skin, but due to the pigmentation, it may stain fair skin or irritate sensitive skin; therefore, always do a patch test first.

• Rose water ice cubes are calming, hydrating, and suitable for all skin types. Rose water can reduce redness and puffiness.

• Cucumber is naturally cooling and helps reduce puffiness, apt for tired eyes, dull and sensitive skin.

• Green Tea ice cubes contain antioxidants that help combat acne, skin inflammation and signs of early ageing, ideal for oily or acne-prone skin.