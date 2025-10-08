The Hormone Whisperer

“Each day is a race against time,” smiles Dr Kavya. As an endocrinologist treating over a thousand patients every month, she’s learned that true wellness comes from balance - not perfection.

Her foundation, Women and Hormones (WAH), focuses on helping women understand their hormonal health and recognize how deeply hormones shape their emotional and physical wellbeing. “Empowerment begins with awareness,” she says, describing her initiative as both a scientific mission and a heartfelt responsibility toward women’s health. Amid a demanding career, she still finds space for her passions — playing the guitar, listening to music, and staying academically active through research and presentations. Travel, she adds, has recently become her therapy, offering new experiences that recharge her mind and spirit.

The Health Mantra

Dr Kavya believes that health is the ultimate wealth — a reflection of one’s lifestyle, environment, and family harmony. Her formula for balance is simple yet powerful.

Sleep: “Seven to eight hours of sleep is non-negotiable,” she says.

Exercise: She dedicates an hour a day to exercise or yoga. “Physical activity reduces overall mortality by 24% in women,” she points out.

Meditation: A 20-minute meditation practice helps her maintain clarity and emotional steadiness amid constant demands.

Diet: She follows time-restricted eating, consuming meals within an 8-10 hour window. “It’s rooted in our traditional Indian rhythms,” she explains. “It helps with weight management, heart health, and blood sugar control.”

The Family Equation

Behind every balanced woman, there’s a supportive family. “My family is my anchor,” says Dr Kavya. “We’re emotionally tuned to each other’s needs, and that makes everything else possible.” She strongly advocates for the joint family system, calling it a cornerstone of emotional wellbeing. “It offers shared support, love, and wisdom - values that are becoming more important as life gets busier.