The Healing Hustle

Dr. Ch. Mohana Vamsy, the Chief Surgical Oncologist and founder of Omega Hospitals, embodies his values in a profound way. His day begins when most of the city is still asleep — at 4:30 AM, with a glass of warm water and a 15-minute stretch-and-exercise ritual to activate the body.By 5:30 AM, he’s already at the hospital. “During the drive, I practice a 15-minute breathing exercise to centre myself before facing the intensity of my workday. A quick bowl of mixed fruits fuels my early morning rounds, which span five hospital floors and clock in at nearly 3,000 steps,” he says.

Breakfast is always simple for me, he says, “Idli, pongal or dosa with chutney and sambar—before I open my outpatient (OP) chambers at 8 AM.” As he moves between five OP chambers, Dr Vamsy clocks an additional 5,000 steps, consciously making the most of every movement, even turning moments at his desk into opportunities for foot exercises.

He sips water regularly, totalling about 2.5 litres a day, and sticks to a strictly vegetarian, protein-rich home-cooked diet, featuring black beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, dal, lentils, makhana, paneer, and vegetables. White rice is largely avoided.

But it’s not just the routine that drives him — it’s the people. “The most important meditation for me is interacting with my patients and finding the best treatment to make them better,” he often says. This connection, he believes, is the emotional fuel that keeps him motivated, focused, and tireless.

Afternoons are packed with OT and ICU responsibilities. Evenings involve digital content creation, fruit juice, nuts and seeds, light dinners by 7 PM, followed by rounds and administrative meetings that often stretch past 10:30 PM. He reaches home by 11:30 PM, ready to do it all over again.

Through it all, Dr Vamsy has never touched alcohol, tobacco, or harmful habits. His life is one of structured devotion — to healing, discipline, and to a sense of purpose that makes even the longest days feel deeply fulfilling.

“I obsessively love my profession, and it works like meditation for me,” he shares. His 19-hour workday is not just about endurance but a masterclass in meaningful living.