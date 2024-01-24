The Fit Brigade

In the world of Bollywood, where appearances matter as much as acting skills, staying fit has become a way of life. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, celebrities often share glimpses of their fitness routines, inspiring millions. Let’s delve into the fitness mantras of some Bollywood icons.Deepika Padukone’s striking appearance in Pathaan wasn’t achieved effortlessly. Talking of her preparation for the role of a femme fatale spy, Deepika had shared on social media, “It’s probably the hardest I’ve ever worked to get in any kind of shape for a film, for a character.” While maintaining confidentiality about the specifics of her regimen, Deepika stressed the incredible discipline needed to sustain the physical appearance for an extended period, perhaps a year or more. She said the audience’s positive reactions make the hardships and effort worthwhile.Celebrity fitness trainer Kris Gethin recently shared the secrets behind Hrithik Roshan’s formidable physique in Fighter. While emphasising Hrithik’s dedication and genetic gifts, Gethin also praises the actor’s high understanding of his body’s needs. Hrithik’s day begins at 5 or 6 am, with short yet intense workouts. He does five days of weight training, and follows a curated diet of six to seven meals.Katrina Kaif, a trailblazer in popularising Pilates in India, has undergone a remarkable transformation from a pretty face to a fitness icon. Her dedication to a detailed and intense workout routine, including performing stunts in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, positions her as an inspiration for those aspiring to elevate their fitness goals.Malaika Arora, a beacon of fitness in her forties, combines cardio, yoga, Pilates and weightlifting in her routine. Regularly spotted outside gyms and yoga studios, she sets the bar high and enthuses the forties club through her Instagram videos.Milind Soman stands as an age-defying maestro, demonstrating that staying fit can beat the number of years under one’s belt. Renowned for his marathons and rigorous workouts in challenging locations, Soman’s Instagram handle is a go-to for advanced fitness enthusiasts.Shruti Haasan, emphasising the importance of consistency, reveals, “I workout for at least half an hour every day, focusing on cardio and MMA — mixed martial arts.” While Shruti doesn’t adhere strictly to dietary rules, she emphasises balance in nutrition. “I avoid things that don’t align with my fitness goals, but I believe in moderation,” she explains.Shruti confesses that she has cheat days almost twice a week, when she “indulges in my weakness for rice and occasional treats.”Training with MMA fighter Irfan Khan, Shruti values the mental endurance gained from her workouts. “I train for mental strength and physical balance, which MMA provides,” she shares.Highlighting the necessity of time commitment, Shruti recommends exercising for a minimum of 30 minutes daily for a healthy body. Even during shoots, she makes sure she has a 40 to 50-minute workout. Halle Berry is one of Shruti’s fitness icons. She praises her for aging gracefully and embracing her body type.Opening up about struggles with weight gain due to hormonal issues, she shares, “I panic when there’s sudden weight gain due to PCOS and endometriosis. I manage it with a balanced lifestyle — no coffee or processed foods.” And adds, “Being a teetotaller has helped control hormones effectively.”I workout for at least half an hour every day, focusing on cardio and MMA — mixed martial arts. I panic when there’s sudden weight gain due to PCOS and endometriosis. I manage it with a balanced lifestyle — no coffee or processed foods.” — Shruti HaasanIn showbiz, where the spotlight never dims, these celebrities showcase not just physical prowess but also discipline, dedication and resilience in their fitness journeys. Each of their stories is a testament to the varied paths one can take toward a fit and healthy life.