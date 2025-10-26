The Death of Movie Star Mystique

Bollywood’s latest toast, Saiyyara girl Aneet Padda, has signed for her big second film, the heroine-driven horror comedy Shakti Shalini. For the makers seeking a fresh face, Aneet was the perfect fit. But how underexposed is the newcomer now?

Post Saiyyara’s success, the 24-year-old’s social media following surged by a million, and she’s become the new It girl for the pap lens. Scroll through Instagram, and you’ll find reels of her ramp walks or glimpses of her birthday bash with rumored beau Ahaan Panday. By the time her second film releases in 2026, Aneet could rival the so-called ‘overexposed’ stars.

Take southern sensation Sreeleela. Even before her Hindi debut has hit the screens, she’s everywhere — from magazine covers to countless speculative headlines about her next project. She’s being touted as Bollywood’s latest obsession.

Casting director Nandini Shrikent calls it a double-edged sword. “Stars need a certain social media presence; that’s how they stay connected and relevant to their audience and fans. On the other hand, overexposure is a real risk. But our country is obsessed with the film industry, and social media just feeds that frenzy — just look at the number of paparazzi pages covering every entry and exit of celebrities from various locations.”

It’s a vicious cycle

Feeding the frenzy are the stars and their PR teams. From glossy event sightings to curated listicles celebrating past hits, and posts flaunting their latest watch, car, house, or even pet, everything flashes across screens. The gap between star and audience may have shrunk, but so has the mystique that once defined stardom.

Film analyst Girish Wankhede notes that while constant online visibility can dull the thrill of seeing a star on the big screen, it also gives actors control over their narrative and marketing. “Take two examples: Sara Ali Khan, whose aggressive online presence hasn’t consistently translated into strong box-office returns, and Janhvi Kapoor, who is visible but has yet to taste true box-office success. Visibility alone doesn’t determine cinematic fate.”

However, experts agree that while overexposure has killed the matinee mystique, OTT has redefined stardom. “We now have actors who are called ‘OTT superstars’ with hit shows, yet their films tank in theatres. It’s created a strange confusion about who’s really a star. The truth is, theatrical stardom can’t be manufactured. It has to be earned the old-fashioned way — through big-screen blockbusters and audience love,” says Yasser Usman.

Social media has made even the brightest stars feel ordinary. The more you see them — the less you miss them.